Graph down WTI Crude 25 mins 42.89 -0.28 -0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 45.46 +0.09 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 25 mins 2.417 +0.078 +3.33%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 43.94 +0.68 +1.57%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.94 +0.32 +0.72%
Graph down Urals 2 days 44.10 -0.60 -1.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.44 +0.84 +1.93%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 44.44 +0.84 +1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +0.34 +0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 40.58 +0.65 +1.63%
Chart Natural Gas 25 mins 2.417 +0.078 +3.33%
Graph up Marine 2 days 43.58 +0.29 +0.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.11 +0.28 +0.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.20 +0.36 +0.82%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 46.49 +0.99 +2.18%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 44.32 +0.38 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +0.34 +0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.39 +0.34 +0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.31 +0.33 +0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.94 +0.32 +0.72%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 30.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 33.42 +1.16 +3.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 42.17 +1.16 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 43.57 +1.16 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 39.22 +1.16 +3.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 38.17 +1.16 +3.13%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 38.17 +1.16 +3.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 39.47 +1.16 +3.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 40.62 +1.16 +2.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.72 +1.16 +3.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 44.44 +0.84 +1.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 33.00 +0.75 +2.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 42.62 -0.94 -2.16%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 36.84 +0.15 +0.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 40.79 +0.15 +0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.25 +0.75 +1.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 33.25 +1.00 +3.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 47.63 +0.88 +1.88%
Oil Markets Retreat After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 18, 2020, 3:45 PM CDT

A large build in gasoline inventories which offset a modest draw in crude oil inventories cooled bullish sentiment in markets somewhat on Tuesday afternoon

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a draw in crude oil inventories of 4.264 million barrels for the week ending August 14—a near mirror of last week’s draw figure.

Analysts had predicted a modest inventory draw of 2.670-million barrels.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 4.401 million barrels, after analysts had predicted a draw of roughly half that.

Oil prices were trading down on Tuesday afternoon before the API’s data release, and just minutes before the release, WTI had fallen by $0.33 (-0.77%) to $42.56. The Brent crude benchmark had fallen by $0.30 (-0.66%) to $45.07, even as OPEC showed this week that its overall July compliance rate was about as good as it could get.  

Still, traders are leery in the runup to any of the inventory reports, and this week is also complicated further by the scheduled OPEC meeting, although most analysts agree that the meeting will likely prove rather uneventful.

Oil production in the United States now appears to be leveling off after falling from a high of 13.1 million bpd on March 13 to 10.7 million bpd on August 7, according to the Energy Information Administration—the loss adding to OPEC’s production cuts.   

The API reported a build of 4.991 million barrels of gasoline for the week ending August 14—compared to last week’s 1.310-million-barrel draw. This week’s build is not what analysts had expected, which was a 1.057-million-barrel draw for the week.

Distillate inventories were down by 964,000 barrels for the week, compared to last week’s 2.949-million-barrel draw, while Cushing inventory fell by a modest 590,000 barrels.

At 4:33 pm EDT, WTI was trading at $42.58 while Brent was trading at $45.09.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

