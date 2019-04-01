Oil-Rich Libya Could Have One Government As Soon As This Month

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.91 +0.32 +0.52%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.27 +0.26 +0.38%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.695 -0.013 -0.48%
Mars US 10 hours 67.39 +1.25 +1.89%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
Urals 1 day 66.60 +0.62 +0.94%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.28 +1.23 +2.05%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.695 -0.013 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 68.20 +1.14 +1.70%
Murban 1 day 69.14 +0.81 +1.19%
Iran Heavy 1 day 61.36 +1.16 +1.93%
Basra Light 1 day 70.52 +0.90 +1.29%
Saharan Blend 1 day 68.82 +1.29 +1.91%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 69.66 +1.00 +1.46%
Girassol 1 day 69.22 +1.17 +1.72%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 51.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.39 +3.55 +7.12%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 58.34 +1.45 +2.55%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 62.24 +1.45 +2.39%
Sweet Crude 11 hours 57.59 +2.55 +4.63%
Peace Sour 11 hours 55.19 +2.55 +4.84%
Peace Sour 11 hours 55.19 +2.55 +4.84%
Light Sour Blend 11 hours 58.39 +3.25 +5.89%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 61.59 +2.85 +4.85%
Central Alberta 11 hours 55.09 +1.65 +3.09%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Giddings 1 day 51.75 +1.25 +2.48%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.20 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 1 day 54.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 1 day 58.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 1 day 58.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.00 +1.25 +2.20%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.54 +0.84 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 20 hours Good Sign For Democracy: Erdogan Loses Ground In Turkey’s Big Cities In Local Voting
  • 57 mins Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 17 hours Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 20 hours OPEC March Oil Output Sinks On Saudi Cuts, Venezuela Blackouts
  • 3 mins ARAMCO BOND: ARAMCO Needs cash . . Like Saudi Arabia Needs Sand
  • 6 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 8 hours Would ARAMCO Survive If Oil Traded in Free Market? Would Kingdom Survive in Free Market? If Trump Signed NOPEC Would He Be Signing Saudi Death Warrant?
  • 6 hours Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 11 hours Australia's Commodities Boom
  • 12 hours White People's Diet
  • 20 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 18 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 1 day Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates
  • 17 mins Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry

Breaking News:

Oil-Rich Libya Could Have One Government As Soon As This Month

Venezuela’s Oil Production In Jeopardy After New Blackout

Venezuela’s Oil Production In Jeopardy After New Blackout

Venezuelan oil exports could fall…

U.S. Squabbles Over New Iran Sanction Waivers

U.S. Squabbles Over New Iran Sanction Waivers

U.S. sanctions on Iran have…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil-Rich Libya Could Have One Government As Soon As This Month

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 01, 2019, 11:00 PM CDT Haftar

Oil-rich Libya, torn between a UN-backed government based in Tripoli and an alternative administration and institutions in the east, could see the years-long political crisis solved this month by the creation of a single government, according to eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar leads a self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) with a base in the eastern city of Benghazi. LNA is the main opponent of the UN-backed Libyan government based in the capital Tripoli in the west.

“Libyans will have a single cabinet this month,” the English version of Arab newspaper Asharq al-Awsat quoted Haftar as saying.

This past weekend, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said that he was hopeful for a solution to the eight-year long conflict in Libya after a high-level meeting in Tunis.

“The UN Secretary-General acknowledged that there are difficulties, but stressed that a window of opportunity has been created by the recent historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between Libya’s Prime Minister, Faiez Serraj, and a key rival military leader, the Commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar,” the UN said in a statement on Saturday.

Since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the division in Libya’s political landscape has resulted in frequent attacks on oil fields and infrastructure from various groups. For years, Libya has been struggling to keep its oil production above 1 million bpd, compared to 1.6 million bpd before the civil war began.

Related: Big Tech Joins Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance

Forces loyal to Haftar control the four oil ports in the so-called Oil Crescent in the east and the major oil fields there.

In February, Haftar forces took control over Sharara, the largest oil field in Libya, located in the south and capable of pumping 315,000 bpd.

In early March, the Sharara oil field returned to operations after being closed for production in December, when clashes between militant groups forced the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to declare a force majeure.

Sharara has been one of the main reasons why Libya is widely seen as a wild card in global oil price forecasts. Since it accounts for around a third of the country’s total oil output, Sharara, like the export terminals in the Oil Crescent, has become a natural target for various groups vying for power and control over Libya’s oil wealth.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iranian Oil Minister Heads For Energy Talks In Russia 

Next Post

Iranian Oil Minister Heads For Energy Talks In Russia 

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com