Oil Product Tankers Outperform Crude Tankers

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.6 +2.32 +2.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.1 +2.19 +1.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.068 -0.715 -8.14%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 4.008 -0.033 -0.82%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.805 +0.146 +3.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 107.4 +1.25 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.805 +0.146 +3.99%

Graph up Marine 2 days 106.3 +1.69 +1.62%
Graph up Murban 2 days 109.1 +2.05 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 110.9 +2.61 +2.41%
Graph down Basra Light 158 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 114.4 +3.22 +2.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +2.90 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.87 -0.56 -0.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 94.16 +0.45 +0.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 110.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 108.7 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 106.6 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 105.8 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 109.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 104.0 +0.45 +0.43%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 114.3 +4.44 +4.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.50 +0.50 +0.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.5 +0.45 +0.39%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Oil Product Tankers Outperform Crude Tankers

By Charles Kennedy - May 06, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT

As U.S. diesel prices soar, U.S. exports continue to rise significantly on skyrocketing demand, refined oil product tankers are now outperforming crude tankers, which continue to operate below their break even point, according to FreightWaves. 

While crude oil tankers are benefiting in regions affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine, such as the Black Sea, the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean, overall, “the crude markets have been balancing new longer trade routes with the inability of OPEC to meet quotes, Russia offline and China lockdowns,” FreightWaves cited Evercore ISI’s Jon Chappell as saying. 

While Chappell thinks that crude tankers will “eventually” catch up, right now, it’s all about product tankers hauling refined oil. 

TradeWinds cites analysts at Clarksons Platou Securities as saying that tanker stock valuations have risen by nearly 50% so far this year, with freight rates doubling from Q1 to Q2. 

According to Lloyd’s List, refined oil products tanker transport is expected to grow at an average rate of 9.5% between 2021 and 2023. 

LR2 product tanker rates have reportedly jumped $17,000 per day on soaring European demand, according to Tradewinds, while MR tankers were already seeing 60% jumps in rates to as much as $56,000 per day in mid-April.

According to Clarksons Platou, modern-built MRs are now bringing in about $49,800 per day in the spot market–more than four times last year’s average rate, noting that the break even rate is $18,000, Freight Waves reported. 

Earnings for product tanker companies have not yet necessarily caught up with this overperformance, however, but Q2 results could tell a much different story. 

Bermuda-based Ardmore Shipping Corp. (ASC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million (23 cents per share) in its first quarter, but still beat Wall Street expectations with revenue of $63.4 million–nearly double the Zacks survey of $33.6 million. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

