Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter
|WTI Crude •10 mins
|SellBuy
|59.33
|+0.68
|+1.16%
|Brent Crude •35 mins
|SellBuy
|62.74
|+0.59
|+0.95%
|Natural Gas •11 mins
|SellBuy
|2.463
|+0.007
|+0.29%
|Heating Oil •18 mins
|SellBuy
|1.792
|-0.002
|-0.12%
|Gasoline •20 mins
|1.962
|-0.004
|-0.20%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|61.63
|-1.93
|-3.04%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|61.63
|-1.93
|-3.04%
|Bonny Light • 6 days
|61.54
|-1.26
|-2.01%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|61.70
|-1.37
|-2.17%
|Mars US • 35 mins
|59.48
|+0.63
|+1.07%
|Gasoline • 20 mins
|1.962
|-0.004
|-0.20%
|Marine •2 days
|62.14
|+0.66
|+1.07%
|Murban •2 days
|62.53
|+0.43
|+0.69%
|Iran Heavy •6 days
|58.50
|-1.37
|-2.29%
|Basra Light •6 days
|64.98
|+1.87
|+2.96%
|Saharan Blend •6 days
|61.19
|-1.60
|-2.55%
|Bonny Light •6 days
|61.54
|-1.26
|-2.01%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 6 days
|61.54
|-1.26
|-2.01%
|Girassol • 6 days
|62.09
|-1.26
|-1.99%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|61.70
|-1.37
|-2.17%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|48.59
|-2.91
|-5.65%
|Western Canadian Select •17 hours
|48.85
|-2.80
|-5.42%
|Canadian Condensate •17 hours
|57.65
|-2.80
|-4.63%
|Premium Synthetic •17 hours
|59.05
|-2.80
|-4.53%
|Sweet Crude •17 hours
|56.20
|-2.80
|-4.75%
|Peace Sour •17 hours
|54.85
|-2.80
|-4.86%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 17 hours
|54.85
|-2.80
|-4.86%
|Light Sour Blend • 17 hours
|56.15
|-2.80
|-4.75%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours
|60.65
|-2.80
|-4.41%
|Central Alberta • 17 hours
|55.15
|-2.80
|-4.83%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|61.63
|-1.93
|-3.04%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •18 hours
|56.00
|+0.75
|+1.36%
|Giddings •18 hours
|49.75
|+0.75
|+1.53%
|ANS West Coast •6 days
|64.73
|+1.66
|+2.63%
|West Texas Sour •18 hours
|53.28
|+0.68
|+1.29%
|Eagle Ford •18 hours
|57.23
|+0.68
|+1.20%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 18 hours
|57.23
|+0.68
|+1.20%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 18 hours
|56.00
|+0.75
|+1.36%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|49.00
|-2.75
|-5.31%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|55.75
|-12.04
|-17.76%
Goldman Sachs is still bullish…
Following the success of the…
The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a modest draw in crude oil inventories of 2.618 million barrels for the week ending April 2.
Analysts had predicted a smaller draw of 1.436 million barrels for the week.
In the previous week, the API reported a build in oil inventories of 3.910 million barrels after analysts had predicted a much smaller build of 107,000 barrels.
Plains All American tanks at main Cushing area as of April 2.
After tanking on Monday, oil prices were trading up on the day prior to the data release as fears in the market calmed regarding additional supplies that might be brought onto the market should the talks over the Iranian nuclear deal end with lifting U.S. sanctions.
At 4:02 p.m. EDT, WTI traded at $59.40, or 1.28% higher on the day. Brent crude traded up at $62.79 per barrel or 1.03% up on the day.
As U.S. oil inventories shrink, U.S. oil production rose modestly to 11.1 million bpd during the week ending March 26, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. It is the second increase in as many weeks.
The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 4.553 million barrels for the week ending April 2—after the previous week's 6.012-million-barrel barrel draw. Analysts had expected a 221,000 barrel draw for the week.
Distillate stocks saw an increase in inventories this week of 2.810 million barrels for the week, after last week's 2.595-million-barrel increase.
Cushing inventory figures fell by 84,000 barrels.
Post data release, at 4:34 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $59.45--$1 shy of last week’s levels. Brent crude was trading at $62.83 per barrel.
By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.