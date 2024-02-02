Oil Prices Set for a Weekly Decline on Hopes of a Gaza Ceasefire

Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 10 mins 73.80 -0.02 -0.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 78.77 +0.07 +0.09%
Murban Crude 15 mins 78.94 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.059 +0.009 +0.44%
Gasoline 10 mins 2.190 -0.005 -0.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.99 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Mars US 90 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.190 -0.005 -0.24%

Graph down Marine 1 day 79.08 -2.26 -2.78%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.47 -2.36 -2.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.96 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph down Basra Light 794 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.15 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.87 +0.57 +0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.53 +0.42 +0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.99 +0.05 +0.06%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 247 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 55.72 -2.03 -3.52%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 75.97 -2.03 -2.60%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 74.22 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 65.32 -2.03 -3.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 59.72 -2.03 -3.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 63.82 -2.03 -3.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 66.82 -2.03 -2.95%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.32 -2.03 -3.26%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.88 -1.97 -2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.08 -1.97 -2.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 83.35 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 70.63 -1.97 -2.71%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.33 -1.97 -2.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 -2.00 -2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.00 +1.00 +1.49%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.20 -1.23 -1.49%

Breaking News:

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Set for a Weekly Decline on Hopes of a Gaza Ceasefire

By Irina Slav - Feb 02, 2024, 2:33 AM CST

Crude oil prices were set for a weekly decline despite gains made during the course of the week largely because of reports that Israel and Hamas were negotiating a ceasefire.

Bloomberg cited unnamed sources as saying negotiations were ongoing and Israel’s Jerusalem Post quoted the Qatari foreign ministry as saying that Hamas had given its initial approval to a ceasefire deal and a hostage deal late on Thursday.

The report quoted an unnamed Palestinian official as saying a final approval might not be forthcoming, however

"Instead, I expect them to send a positive response and reaffirm their demands: for the agreement to be signed, it must ensure Israel will commit to ending the war in Gaza and pull out from the enclave completely," the official said.

Meanwhile, France24 reported the Israeli army was advancing on Rafah, in the south, also suggesting an actual ceasefire would still be a while.

Following the news about the deal, however, oil prices softened, after the Red Sea crisis prompted some solid gains earlier in the week.

Additional support for the benchmarks came from OPEC+, which decided on Thursday to leave its production policy unchanged, curbing combined output by 2.2 million bpd.

Even so, "The recent reports on the progress toward an extended Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which could fizzle current geopolitical stress (are) keeping oil investors on the sidelines," Priyanka Sachdeva from Philip Nova told Reuters.

“It’s no surprise that geopolitical risk premium placed on crude is fading as hopes of progress on Gaza ceasefire talks grow,” Vishnu Varathan from Mizuho Bank told Bloomberg. “But a conflict this entrenched and polarized is unlikely to have a linear, unfettered and short path to resolution.”

Meanwhile, the Yemeni Houthis continued targeting ships in the Red Sea, with the latest attack announced by the group itself on Thursday, on an unidentified British merchant ship.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

Power Outage Shuts Down BP Refinery in Indiana

