Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.54 -3.71 -5.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Mars US 15 mins 69.31 -2.11 -2.95%
Gasoline 15 mins 2.152 +0.062 +2.98%

Marine 2 days 69.81 -3.24 -4.44%
Murban 2 days 72.09 -2.72 -3.64%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.39 -3.86 -5.57%
Basra Light 22 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Saharan Blend 2 days 70.59 -3.56 -4.80%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.54 -3.71 -5.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.54 -3.71 -5.06%
Girassol 2 days 70.25 -3.84 -5.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Canadian Crude Index 8 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.66 -2.11 -3.92%
Canadian Condensate 15 hours 67.61 -2.11 -3.03%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 69.01 -2.11 -2.97%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 64.01 -2.11 -3.19%
Peace Sour 15 hours 58.36 -2.11 -3.49%
Peace Sour 15 hours 58.36 -2.11 -3.49%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 63.81 -2.11 -3.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 63.81 -2.11 -3.20%
Central Alberta 15 hours 59.11 -2.11 -3.45%

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.44 -2.19 -2.97%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Giddings 16 hours 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
ANS West Coast 1 min 74.83 -1.55 -2.03%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.50 -2.50 -4.10%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Rise As API Confirms Crude Inventory Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 21, 2021, 3:48 PM CST

This week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 3.670 million barrels.

U.S. crude inventories have shed some 65 million barrels since the beginning of the year.

Analyst expectations for the week were for a smaller draw of 2.633 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 815,000 barrels, compared to the 2.60-million-barrel draw that analysts had predicted.

At the start of the day at 7:30 a.m. EST WTI had risen by more than 1% to $69.73, but was still $1 per barrel week on week. Brent was also trading up by more than 1% at $72.56—also $1 under last week's levels. 

Oil prices were trading up by more than 3% on Tuesday in the run-up to the data release, after a brutal Monday that saw prices dip as much as 5% on fresh Omicron fears.

U.S. oil production has been on a slow but steady climb.  For the week ending December 10—the last week for which the Energy Information Administration has provided data—crude oil production in the United States came in at 11.7 million bpd for the second week in a row—an increase of 700,000 bpd since the start of the year.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 3.701 million barrels for the week ending December 17—after the previous week's 426,000-barrel build.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventory of 849,000 barrels for the week, after last week's 1.016-million-barrel decrease. Cushing saw a 1.272 million-barrel increase this week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

