Oil Prices Rebound From Three-Month Lows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.07 -1.26 -1.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.11 -1.34 -1.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.75 -1.19 -1.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.547 -0.026 -1.01%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.522 -0.031 -1.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 71.23 -3.37 -4.52%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.522 -0.031 -1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 78.10 -3.09 -3.81%
Graph down Murban 1 day 80.31 -3.03 -3.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.46 -2.26 -2.91%
Graph down Basra Light 470 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 79.83 -2.41 -2.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Chart Girassol 1 day 79.94 -1.95 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.88 +1.16 +1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.70 -3.37 -5.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 50.08 -3.47 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 73.48 -3.47 -4.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 71.73 -3.47 -4.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 68.88 -3.47 -4.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 65.58 -3.47 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 65.58 -3.47 -5.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 66.88 -3.47 -4.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 75.83 -3.47 -4.38%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 65.18 -3.47 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 77.68 -2.07 -2.60%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.00 -2.00 -2.99%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.17 +0.96 +1.39%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.12 +0.96 +1.31%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.25 -2.00 -2.73%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 9 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 16 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 16 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

IEA: Russia’s Oil Revenues Are Dwindling Due To Sanctions

How Tesla Plans To Distance Itself from Problematic Supply Chains

How Tesla Plans To Distance Itself from Problematic Supply Chains

Tesla's plans to stop using…

Republican Party Struggles To Find Common Ground On Energy Policy

Republican Party Struggles To Find Common Ground On Energy Policy

The Republican Party's attempt to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rebound From Three-Month Lows

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 15, 2023, 4:47 AM CDT

After two days of losses triggered by fears of a banking sector meltdown after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, oil prices rebounded early on Wednesday, pushed higher by increased Chinese refinery activity, estimated drawdowns in U.S. product inventories, and bargain-hunting from investors.

Oil prices hit a three-month low on Tuesday, as concerns over the U.S. banking system and the increasingly confusing picture for the Fed’s next interest rate policy meeting dragged the markets down early this week.

The U.S. equity markets rebounded on Tuesday, but oil continued to trade lower.

After a relative calm in the global markets on Tuesday, early on Wednesday oil prices bounced off the three-month lows, with both WTI and Brent rising by more than 1%. WTI Crude bounced back to above $72 per barrel and Brent Crude was trading at around $78 a barrel.

Fears of a banking sector contagion had sent Brent below $80 earlier this week. The international benchmark was still trading below that threshold early on Wednesday, but it ended two days of losses after a rebound in crude oil demand in China pushed crude oil throughputs at refineries higher by 3.3% over the first two months of the year. At an average of 14.36 million barrels per day (bpd), per Reuters, Chinese refinery throughputs in January to February compared with 13.98 million bpd for the first two months of 2022 and 14.1 million bpd for December 2022.

Oil prices were also supported early on Wednesday by data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), which showed a crude inventory build, but larger-than-expected draws in gasoline and distillate inventories.

“Overall the numbers are supportive. The crude build came in slightly lower than expected, whilst the draws in refined products were larger than the market was expecting,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey said early on Wednesday.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Energy Minister: OPEC+ Will Stick To Cuts Through 2023

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com