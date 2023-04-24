Oil Prices Rebound After Testing Monthly Lows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.82 +0.95 +1.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.70 +1.04 +1.27%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.40 +0.84 +1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.266 +0.033 +1.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 +0.031 +1.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 3 days 76.32 +0.25 +0.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.632 +0.031 +1.18%

Graph down Marine 4 days 79.98 -1.02 -1.26%
Graph down Murban 4 days 81.10 -0.83 -1.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.67 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 510 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 81.47 +0.11 +0.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.21 +0.53 +0.66%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.51 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 84.41 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 63.52 +0.60 +0.95%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.62 +0.50 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 80.02 +0.50 +0.63%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 78.27 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.42 +0.50 +0.67%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 72.12 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.42 +0.50 +0.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 82.37 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.72 +0.50 +0.70%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 78.87 -2.31 -2.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 67.50 -1.75 -2.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.32 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 69.82 -1.87 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 73.77 -1.87 -2.47%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 73.75 -1.75 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 54 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 86.18 +0.11 +0.13%

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rebound After Testing Monthly Lows

Sudan On The Brink Of Civil War

Sudan On The Brink Of Civil War

The violence in Sudan is…

Brussels Troubled As Cheap Ukrainian Grain Distorts EU Market

Brussels Troubled As Cheap Ukrainian Grain Distorts EU Market

Several Eastern European countries have…

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

Oil Prices Rebound After Testing Monthly Lows

By Alex Kimani - Apr 24, 2023, 11:34 AM CDT

Crude oil futures were trending higher on Monday as hopes of a demand-led recovery seemed to win over growing concerns regarding the health of the global economy, particularly in key economies in the U.S. and Europe. 

Brent crude was trading at $82.57/barrel at 12:24 p.m. EST, up 1.11%, compared to Friday's settlement of $81.66/barrel, having tested monthly lows at below $80.50/barrel. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $78.67/barrel, up 1.03%, versus Friday's close of $77.87/barrel.

"Signs that central banks will continue raising interest rates and concerns that this will slow economic growth are hurting the oil demand outlook. Weaker-than-expected regional manufacturing data and signs of weakness seeping into the US labour market are fueling recession worries. At the same time, Federal Reserve officials are calling for further rate hikes,"said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta has told Quantum Commodity Intelligence.

In its latest commodities report, Saxo Bank said that renewed weakness in the oil markets during the second half of the current month was driven by a combination of soft U.S. economic data along with lower gasoline and diesel margins, both of which point at sluggish fundamentals. Luckily, Saxo believes Brent will hold in the $80s/barrel for the near future, with demand set to pick up during the second half of 2023.

Oil prices have also been finding support as investors increase net long positions on crude and most refined oil products as signs of a tightening oil market compete with concerns over the economic outlook. Last week, money managers added around 9 million barrels of ICE Brent long positions in the week to 18 April, according to the latest exchange data, while short positions increased 2 million barrels.

The growing bullishness is supported by an expected oil supply deficit as OPEC+ production cuts kick in. The oil markets have been oversupplied over the past few months thanks to overall weak demand following warmer than expected weather in Europe. The U.S. crude market started signaling oversupply in November, the first time supply exceeded demand in 2022. Luckily, commodity analysts at Standard Chartered expect the global oversupply to be all but gone by November.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

Russian Oil Exports Remain High Despite Production Cut

Russian Oil Exports Remain High Despite Production Cut

