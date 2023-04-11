Oil Prices Move Higher On Hopes Of Strong Chinese Demand

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.27 +0.53 +0.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.64 +0.46 +0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.78 +0.50 +0.59%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.166 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.822 +0.014 +0.51%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 78.59 -0.71 -0.90%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.822 +0.014 +0.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.09 +0.35 +0.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.27 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 497 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 5 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 64.67 -1.07 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 58.49 -0.96 -1.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.89 -0.96 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 80.14 -0.96 -1.18%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.29 -0.96 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 73.99 -0.96 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.29 -0.96 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 84.24 -0.96 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.59 -0.96 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 41 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 26 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 6 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 5 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

G7 Nations Diverge On Plan To Phase Out Coal Power By 2030

Oil Prices Regain Stability As Traders Assess New Market Fundamentals

Oil Prices Regain Stability As Traders Assess New Market Fundamentals

Oil prices have regained some…

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central Banks Double Down On Gold Buying

Central bank net gold purchases,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Move Higher On Hopes Of Strong Chinese Demand

By Irina Slav - Apr 11, 2023, 3:28 AM CDT

Crude oil prices started the day with a gain, rising modestly in Asian morning trade as the market assessed the risk of another rate hike in the United States and the supply limits OPEC+ agreed earlier this month.

That early gain, which may well reverse later in the day, came after the first daily decline in prices after three weekly increases in a row. Reuters attributed the Monday decline to monthly U.S. jobs data released last Friday, which showed hiring was still strong and jobless rates were falling.

This reinforced expectations of more rate hikes by a hawkish Fed, and this, in turn, reinforced suspicions about the future of oil demand. The Fed is releasing the minutes of its March meeting tomorrow.

On the other hand, news about a strong rebound in China travel has served to fuel optimism about demand and, by extension, prices. Airlines in China are on a hiring spree for cabin crews, Reuters reported this week, meaning the air travel industry’s fortunes were reversing after three years of pandemic restrictions.

“Oil is a bit of an oddity today as it extracts some buffer from an interventionist OPEC+,” said Mizuho Bank head of economics and strategy for Asia, Vishnu Varathan, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Oil prices have gained about 5% since OPEC+ announced its latest round of additional cuts, to the tune of 1.16 million barrels daily, distributed among nine cartel members. Russia’s cuts of 500,000 bpd are not included in the above figure.

A lot of oil demand and supply updates are due to be released this week, starting with the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook, due out later today. On Thursday, OPEC is publishing its latest Monthly Oil Market Report, and on Friday, the International Energy Agency will follow with its own Oil Market Report.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Leaked U.S. Intelligence Suggests Canadian Pipelines Targeted By Russian Hackers

Next Post

G7 Nations Diverge On Plan To Phase Out Coal Power By 2030

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com