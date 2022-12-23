Oil Prices Jump After Russia Says It May Cut Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.16 +2.67 +3.45%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.42 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.69 -0.35 -0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.085 +0.086 +1.72%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.339 +0.090 +3.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 +0.82 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.36 +1.23 +1.57%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 72.49 -0.80 -1.09%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.339 +0.090 +3.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.95 +2.00 +2.63%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.75 +1.87 +2.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.01 +0.51 +0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 388 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.66 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 +0.82 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.16 +0.82 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 80.44 +0.66 +0.83%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.36 +1.23 +1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.57 -1.32 -2.50%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.24 -0.80 -1.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 79.64 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 77.89 -0.80 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 75.04 -0.80 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 71.74 -0.80 -1.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 73.04 -0.80 -1.08%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 81.99 -0.80 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 71.34 -0.80 -1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.42 +2.75 +3.54%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 +2.25 +3.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.75 +2.25 +3.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.37 +2.20 +3.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.77 +2.20 +3.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.77 +2.20 +3.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +2.25 +3.09%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.65 +2.20 +2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 5 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Jump After Russia Says It May Cut Production

One Of The Biggest Challenges With Lithium Ion Batteries

One Of The Biggest Challenges With Lithium Ion Batteries

One of the biggest issues…

Oil Traders Fear Further Interest Rate Hikes

Oil Traders Fear Further Interest Rate Hikes

As the U.S. economy continues…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Jump After Russia Says It May Cut Production

By ZeroHedge - Dec 23, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

After two weeks of silence in detailing how it would react to the G7 oil price cap, overnight the Kremlin raised the stakes for the west when state-run Tass news service quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying that Russia may reduce output by 500,000 to 700,000 barrels a day in response to the cap.

While not yet formalized, President Putin plans to sign a decree on the nation’s reaction to the threshold on Monday or Tuesday, containing unspecified “preventive measures."

“A risk-on sentiment and a weaker US dollar are helping oil today,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities analyst at UBS Group AG. “The Russian comments are also helping but the market probably wants to see it before it believes, hence a muted response.”

As the war in Ukraine grinds on, traders have been waiting for Moscow’s full response to the cap, a policy that imposed a $60-a-barrel ceiling on Russian crude in a bid to reduce the Kremlin’s income while keeping exports on the market. While the policy has largely worked so far, with Russia's popular Urals oil trading below $60 due to sharp discounts to Brent, as the price of oil rises, Urals will also rise above the critical threshold potentially depriving the world of million in barrels of daily supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

And speaking of prices, WTI rose more than $2 on the news, while Brent was above $83 despite pervasive global recession fears. The gains meant WTI was set to post its second consecutive weekly gain.

As reported earlier this week, there already had been early signs the cap is impeding Russian oil flows, an impact that would run counter to its stated aims. In the first full week after the limit came into effect on Dec. 5 — in tandem with a European Union ban on seaborne Russian imports and curbs on insurance — total volumes shipped from the nation sank by 54%, tanker tracking compiled by Bloomberg showed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The threat of Russian output cuts comes as China’s rapid shift from Covid Zero has bolstered the demand outlook next year, even though the swift shedding of curbs has been disruptive. With cases spiking, several measures of mobility including traffic congestion in major cities, subway usage and the number of domestic flights have slumped. That said, the country is also easing quarantine rules for air travel, which should boost consumption and oil demand should surge in a few weeks when China builds up natural immunity to the disease even it admits is no riskier than the common cold.

Meanwhile, with Biden's politically-mandated SPR drain ending, data this week showed a drop in commercial crude inventories, with nationwide holdings at their lowest for this time of year since 2014. Traders are also watching for any fallout for energy markets from a vicious winter storm that’s pummeling parts of the country.

“There is now a high likelihood that the Biden administration will gear up oil purchases heading into the new year,” said Ole Hvalbye, an analyst at SEB AB. Good luck keeping the price of oil below $95 which is the blended average sale price from the SPR.

In the physical market, the prompt time spread in WTI futures was 13 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern in which near-term prices are higher than later-dated ones. A week ago, it was 17 cents a barrel in an opposite bearish contango. In other words, the bottom for the oil market is now in the rearview mirror, just as we expected.



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. Consumers Get Cheap Gasoline For Christmas

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts

Switzerland Considers Electric Vehicle Ban To Avoid Blackouts
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Will The World See A U-turn In Nuclear Energy?

 Alt text

Canadian Banks Slammed For Continued Fossil Fuel Investments

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com