Oil Prices Get Another Boost As U.S. Crude Oil, Product Inventories Fall

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.64 +0.44 +0.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 27 mins 78.65 +0.53 +0.68%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.62 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 2.007 -0.023 -1.13%
Graph up Gasoline 19 mins 2.718 +0.006 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.01 +0.41 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 41 mins 71.20 -0.46 -0.64%
Chart Gasoline 19 mins 2.718 +0.006 +0.23%

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.12 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.81 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.24 +1.78 +2.49%
Graph down Basra Light 484 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.27 +2.04 +2.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.33 +2.02 +2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.01 +0.41 +0.55%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.56 +3.50 +6.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.56 +3.55 +7.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.96 +3.55 +4.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 73.21 +3.55 +5.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.36 +3.55 +5.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 68.36 +3.55 +5.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 77.31 +3.55 +4.81%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 66.66 +3.55 +5.63%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +3.75 +5.73%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +3.75 +6.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 73.42 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.34 +3.55 +5.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.29 +3.55 +5.40%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.29 +3.55 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +3.75 +5.73%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.42 -1.20 -1.57%

Oil Prices Get Another Boost As U.S. Crude Oil, Product Inventories Fall

Ominous Oceans: Shadow Tankers Endanger Global Waters

BP And ADNOC Make $2 Billion Bid For Stake Israeli Gas Producer

Oil Prices Get Another Boost As U.S. Crude Oil, Product Inventories Fall

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 28, 2023, 3:48 PM CDT

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 6.076 million barrels, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday, in a major divergence from the 187,000 barrel build that was expected.

The total number of barrels of crude oil gained so far this year is still more than 53 million barrels.

This week, SPR inventory held steady for the eleventh week in a row at 371.6 million barrels—the lowest amount of crude oil in the SPR since December 1983.

U.S. crude oil production rose to 12.3 million bpd for week ending March 17. U.S. production is now 800,000 bpd lower than the peak production seen in March 2020, but 700,000 bpd higher than this time last year.

Oil prices traded up on Tuesday in the run-up to the data release as banking collapse fears eased and 400,000 bpd of crude exports from Kurdistan were shut in.

By 4:17 p.m. EST, WTI was trading up $0.62 (+0.85%) on the day to $73.43 per barrel, a gain of about $4 per barrel on the week. Brent crude was trading up $0.68 (+0.87%) on the day at $78.80—up roughly $3.50 per barrel from this same time last week.

WTI was trading at $73.41 shortly after the data release.

With the large draw in crude oil inventories came product draws as well.

Gasoline inventories fell by 5.891 million barrels, on top of last week's draw of  1.09 million barrels. Distillate inventories rose 548,000 barrels after decreasing by 1.84 million bpd in the week prior.

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, decreased by 2.388 million barrels—after falling 760,000 barrels last week.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

