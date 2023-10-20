Oil Prices Ending On A High Note For Second Week In A Row

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 6 hours 88.75 -0.62 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 92.16 -0.22 -0.24%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.41 -0.37 -0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 2.899 -0.058 -1.96%
Graph up Gasoline 4 hours 2.374 +0.012 +0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 95.29 +1.72 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 86.85 -0.97 -1.10%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.374 +0.012 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 92.82 +2.13 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 95.47 +2.36 +2.53%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 94.50 +1.51 +1.62%
Graph down Basra Light 690 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 95.11 +1.45 +1.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 95.29 +1.72 +1.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 95.29 +1.72 +1.84%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 95.97 +1.67 +1.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 143 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 63.87 +1.10 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 90.52 +1.10 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 88.77 +1.10 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 84.32 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 83.67 +1.10 +1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 89.67 +1.10 +1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 81.82 +1.10 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.60 +1.05 +1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 93.07 +0.93 +1.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.95 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 +0.75 +0.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.82 +1.55 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 1 day Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Which Factors Influence Oil Prices Right Now?

Which Factors Influence Oil Prices Right Now?

Supply and demand fundamentals are…

Groundbreaking Dual-Purpose Batteries Store Energy And Capture CO2

Groundbreaking Dual-Purpose Batteries Store Energy And Capture CO2

Researchers have developed a fast,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Ending On A High Note For Second Week In A Row

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 20, 2023, 5:30 PM CDT

Crude oil prices ended the week in the green for the second week in a row as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continue to worry markets.

Crude oil prices ended the day on a down note after Israel agreed to delay its planned attack on Gaza following pressure from the United States. But across the week, crude oil prices are still trading up—the second week in a row for price gains.

The WTI crude oil benchmark was trading down $0.35 (-0.39%) at $89.02 per barrel near 5:00 pm ET as the market digested the news that Israel’s movements against Hamas would wait. Brent crude oil was trading down $0.13 (-0.14%) at $92.25 per barrel at that time. For the week, however, both benchmarks were trading up as traders weighed the possibility that Iran could get dragged into the war between Israel and Hamas.

This time last week, WTI crude was trading at $86.35—almost a full $3 below current pricing. Brent crude was trading at $90.89 this time last week.

Tempering today’s prices was news that the United States would lift sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry in exchange for the Maduro regime agreeing to hold elections next year. The U.S. Department of the Treasury issued general licenses authorizing transactions involving the oil and gas sector and removed the ban on secondary trading, the Treasury Department said this week.

Meanwhile, the United States also said it planned on buying another 6 million barrels of crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserves—but at a price point significantly lower than current market prices. 

Crude oil prices also received a boost this week from U.S. crude and product inventory draws.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Looks To Make Solar Modules Locally

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com