Venezuela Could Boost Oil Production By 25% After U.S. Eases Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.11 -1.21 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.03 -1.47 -1.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 92.49 -1.60 -1.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 3.039 -0.017 -0.56%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.324 -0.030 -1.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.81 +0.06 +0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.81 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.65 -0.58 -0.62%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 86.77 +1.56 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.324 -0.030 -1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 92.15 +1.99 +2.21%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.03 +1.67 +1.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 89.97 +1.68 +1.90%
Graph down Basra Light 688 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.68 +1.37 +1.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.66 +1.85 +2.02%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.45 +1.98 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.65 -0.58 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 141 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 63.82 +1.83 +2.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 89.42 +1.83 +2.09%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 87.67 +1.83 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 83.22 +1.83 +2.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 79.77 +1.83 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 79.77 +1.83 +2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 82.57 +1.83 +2.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 88.57 +1.83 +2.11%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 80.72 +1.83 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.81 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.40 -0.85 -0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.61 +0.50 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 11 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 10 hours Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 16 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Venezuela Could Boost Oil Production By 25% After U.S. Eases Sanctions

Glut Of Synthetic Diamonds Sparks Trouble For Lab-Grown Producers

Glut Of Synthetic Diamonds Sparks Trouble For Lab-Grown Producers

WD Lab Grown Diamonds, the…

The UK Needs A Public Buy-In Into The Energy Transition

The UK Needs A Public Buy-In Into The Energy Transition

In order for the energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Could Boost Oil Production By 25% After U.S. Eases Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 19, 2023, 4:36 AM CDT

Venezuela could be able to raise its crude oil production by 25% from current levels if the temporary U.S. easing of the oil sanctions becomes permanent, according to a consensus forecast of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Venezuela’s oil production currently stands at around 800,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to various estimates. The eased sanctions would allow the South American country holding the world’s largest crude oil reserves to boost production by 200,000 bpd, analysts say, although the timing of achieving this increase remains uncertain.

On Wednesday, the United States lifted sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry after the Nicolas Maduro government reached a deal with the opposition that could see elections held next year.

The U.S. issued a six-month general license temporarily authorizing transactions involving the oil and gas sector in Venezuela. The license will be renewed only if Venezuela meets its commitments under the so-called electoral roadmap, the U.S. Treasury noted.

The license, valid until April 18, 2024, authorizes the production, lifting, sale, and exportation of oil or gas from Venezuela, and the provision of related goods and services, as well as payment of invoices for goods or services related to oil or gas sector operations in Venezuela. Authorization is also granted to new investment in oil or gas in Venezuela and to the delivery of oil and gas from Venezuela to creditors of the Government of Venezuela, including creditors of PdVSA entities, for the purpose of debt repayment.

The easing of the sanctions could raise U.S. imports of heavy crude from Venezuela as it now allows purchases of crude. Until Wednesday, Chevron was the only Western supermajor with special authorization to operate oil fields and export crude from Venezuela, under a special license issued by the Biden Administration late last year. 

An increase in Venezuelan production and exports could also help ease the tight global oil supply.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Kinder Morgan Reports Lower-Than-Expected Profits But Remains Upbeat

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

Goldman Sachs Predicts $100 Oil As Renewable Transition Falters

 Alt text

Global Appetite For Canadian Crude Grows Amidst Supply Cuts
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com