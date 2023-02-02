Oil Prices Climb On OPEC+ Decision And Declining Dollar

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.55 +0.14 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.88 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.54 -0.26 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 2.487 +0.019 +0.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.454 +0.000 +0.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.454 +0.000 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.78 +2.60 +3.24%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.29 +2.29 +2.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.46 -1.17 -1.47%
Graph down Basra Light 429 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.47 -0.97 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.43 -1.15 -1.34%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.06 -1.04 -1.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.95 -1.50 -1.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 55.16 -2.46 -4.27%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 78.56 -2.46 -3.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 76.81 -2.46 -3.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 73.96 -2.46 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 70.66 -2.46 -3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 70.66 -2.46 -3.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 71.96 -2.46 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 80.91 -2.46 -2.95%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 70.26 -2.46 -3.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.45 +1.08 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.25 +1.00 +1.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.70 +0.97 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.35 +0.97 +1.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.50 +1.00 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 7 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 6 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 12 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

U.S. LNG Exports Drop As Domestic Demand Climbs

Norway’s Temporary Tax Breaks To Bolster Oil Flows To Europe

Norway’s Temporary Tax Breaks To Bolster Oil Flows To Europe

Oil and gas projects sanctioned…

A Long-Term Play On Diversity In Renewable Energy

A Long-Term Play On Diversity In Renewable Energy

The trick for long-term investors…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Climb On OPEC+ Decision And Declining Dollar

By Irina Slav - Feb 02, 2023, 1:08 AM CST

After slipping earlier this week on doubts about the Fed’s rate hikes, crude oil prices reversed their losses on Wednesday, following an OPEC+ meeting that resulted in no change to production policy and a weaker U.S. currency.

Doubts about the Fed’s next move ended on Wednesday when the U.S. central bank announced yet another, but smaller, rate hike, at a quarter of a percentage point, largely in line with expectations and hopes that it is nearing the moment when it will end rate hikes altogether.

The Fed itself, however, dismissed such hopes, saying it will continue hiking rates until it gets inflation under control, and this affected the greenback, strengthening oil prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Those hawkish reaffirmations from the Fed were met with rising doubts from the markets, which saw a dovish takeaway from Jerome Powell's acknowledgment of progress in the 'disinflationary process' and that he is not worried about loosening financial conditions," IG analyst YeapJun Rong said in a note cited by Reuters.

OPEC+ meanwhile met in Vienna to reaffirm its commitment to current production arrangements, which involve reduced quotas until the end of the year. Most OPEC members continue to produce below quota, however. In December, the 10 OPEC members bound by the OPEC+ pact underproduced by more than 800,000 barrels daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means global supply of crude oil will remain constrained, and with China’s return to normal economic activity after the lockdowns expected to lead to a demand jump, the upside potential for oil has increased.

On the flip side, the latest manufacturing data out of the United States pointed to a third consecutive monthly contraction, suggesting the world’s largest economy is not out of the woods, with potential negative implications for oil demand growth. Factory activity also contracted in Europe and Asia last month.

"It looks like we will continue to see headline contraction in the manufacturing sector for several more months, at a minimum," Jefferies analysts said in a note this week. This suggests the potential for higher oil prices remains constrained by demand uncertainties as central banks continue with their efforts to tame inflation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

U.S. Monthly Crude Oil Production Falls

Next Post

U.S. Pipeline Operator Predicts A Big Year For The Permian Basin

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com