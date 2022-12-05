Oil Prices Climb As China Continues To Ease Covid Restrictions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.59 +1.61 +2.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.23 +1.66 +1.94%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.14 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.014 -0.267 -4.25%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.324 +0.043 +1.90%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Mars US 3 days 74.88 -1.44 -1.89%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.324 +0.043 +1.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 80.25 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Murban 3 days 85.32 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 81.67 -2.31 -2.75%
Graph down Basra Light 370 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 85.38 -1.98 -2.27%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 85.49 -1.91 -2.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.97 -0.42 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1826 days 52.09 -0.53 -1.01%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 58.73 -1.24 -2.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 82.13 -1.24 -1.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 80.38 -1.24 -1.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.53 -1.24 -1.57%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.23 -1.24 -1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 75.53 -1.24 -1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 84.48 -1.24 -1.45%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.83 -1.24 -1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.76 +3.91 +4.96%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 70.00 -1.25 -1.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.63 +2.28 +2.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 74.06 -1.24 -1.65%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 76.46 -1.24 -1.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 76.25 -1.25 -1.61%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.98 +0.98 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 10 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 15 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 11 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

BP Is Betting Big On Green Hydrogen

Will Full Gas Stores Save Europe From An Energy Emergency?

Will Full Gas Stores Save Europe From An Energy Emergency?

Even with full natural gas…

The Energy Tech Turning Waves Into Drinking Water

The Energy Tech Turning Waves Into Drinking Water

Desalination is one of the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Climb As China Continues To Ease Covid Restrictions

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 05, 2022, 1:35 AM CST

Crude oil prices climbed on Monday morning as Chinese cities continue to relax Covid restrictions now in their third year under the government’s zero-Covid policy.

However, reports of two Covid-related deaths in two different cities have emerged over the weekend and they may give authorities cause for being cautious about this relaxation.

The easing of restrictions came after protests broke out across several cities in the country, with some of them escalating to clashes with the police, after three years of lockdowns, travel restrictions, and rigorous testing.

Shanghai, Bloomberg reported this weekend, has scrapped PCR testing for entry into parks or the public transport from today, and Hangzhou will not longer require PCR tests for entry into most public places.

The relaxation drive has pushed oil prices higher as it is normally indicative of a pending rebound in oil demand as economic activity also rebounds. With new Covid cases in a decline after hitting a peak of 40,000, most of which were asymptomatic, at the end of last month, a relaxation was more or less inevitable.

It is very likely that the depression in economic activity was as much a motivator for the adjustment of the restrictions as the protests. One of the world’s power houses, China has already seen the effects of lockdowns on its growth and growth outlook and these effects have not been positive.

If the adjustments continue towards a greater reopening of the country, oil prices could climb higher still, especially with OPEC+’s decision to leave production caps in place and the G7 oil price cap on Russia entering into effect today together with the EU embargo on the commodity.

While it is early to talk about the end of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy, according to Goldman Sachs analysts, the current adjustments to this policy are “clear evidence of the Chinese government preparing for an exit, and trying to minimize the economic and social cost of Covid control in the meantime.”

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India To Keep Purchasing Russian Oil After Sanctions Go Into Effect

Next Post

Price Cap On Russian Oil Comes Into Effect

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus

Satellite Images Show Russian Troops Building Up In Belarus
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'

Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit With “Unprecedented” Drone Attack'
North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul

North America’s Largest Refinery Restarts Units After Overhaul
OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”

OPEC Ready To Intervene “For The Benefit Of Oil Markets”
Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

 Alt text

Is U.S. Shale Production Peaking?

 Alt text

The Climate-Friendly Solution Is More U.S. Oil, Not Less: U.S. Republicans

 Alt text

The Truth About The Energy Crisis That No One Wants To Acknowledge
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com