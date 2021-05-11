Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.40 +0.12 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.66 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 2.937 -0.018 -0.61%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.042 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.137 -0.003 -0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 67.07 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 65.23 +0.26 +0.40%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.137 -0.003 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 65.66 -1.15 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 66.29 -1.12 -1.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 63.28 +0.34 +0.54%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 68.17 +0.41 +0.61%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 66.74 +0.06 +0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 67.07 +0.36 +0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 67.07 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 67.77 +0.28 +0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 51.67 +0.93 +1.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.32 +0.22 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 63.92 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 65.32 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 61.22 +0.27 +0.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 58.72 +0.02 +0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 58.72 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 61.27 +0.22 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 64.52 +0.62 +0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 59.12 +0.12 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 66.96 -0.62 -0.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 61.75 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.24 -0.60 -0.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 59.23 +0.36 +0.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.18 +0.36 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 63.18 +0.36 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 61.75 +0.50 +0.82%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 55.25 -0.75 -1.34%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 71.24 -0.73 -1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 7 minutes The Painful Death of Coal
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 34 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 1 hour Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 2 days .
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 5 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 3 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 22 hours CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 2 days *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 days How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

Middle East Oil Producers Race To Pump Crude And Sell Assets

Middle East Oil Producers Race To Pump Crude And Sell Assets

Both Saudi Arabia and the…

Texas Lawmakers Brace For A War On The Oil & Gas Sector

Texas Lawmakers Brace For A War On The Oil & Gas Sector

As the negative pressure on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Bolstered By Crude Inventory Draw

By Julianne Geiger - May 11, 2021, 3:56 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 2.533 million barrels for the week ending May 7.

Analysts had predicted a draw of 2.817 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a massive draw in oil inventories of 7.688 million barrels after analysts had predicted a draw of 2.346 million barrels. Since the start of 2020, crude oil inventories have grown by more than 50 million barrels, according to API data.

Oil prices were trading up on the day prior to the data release as OPEC’s oil demand forecast remained unchanged in the latest edition of its MMOR and as the Colonial Pipeline outages cause Gulf Coast refiners to curb production.

At 3:23 p.m. EDT, WTI traded at $65.47, or 0.85% up on the day and roughly $0.20 lower per barrel than this time last week. Brent crude traded up at $68.72 per barrel or 0.59% up on the day.

While crude oil inventories fell this week, U.S. oil production was unchanged at 10.9 million bpd on average for the week ending April 30, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 5.640 million barrels for the week ending May 7—more than offsetting the previous week's 5.308 million barrel draw. Analysts had expected a 600,000 barrel draw for the week.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventories this week of 872,000 barrels for the week, after last week's 3.453-barrel decrease.

Cushing inventories fell this week by 1.209 barrels.

Post data release, at 4:35 p.m. EDT, the WTI benchmark was trading at $65.41 while Brent crude was trading at $68.67 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Tanker Rates Surge After U.S. Fuel Pipeline Outage

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars

18% Of EV Drivers In California Switched Back To Gasoline Cars
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise Beyond Expectations
Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts

Oil Soars 5% As Bullish News Mounts


Most Commented

Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Helium Could Be The Next Commodity To Boom

 Alt text

The Nuclear Option For Hydrogen

 Alt text

How Accurate Are Peak Oil Demand Projections?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com