Oil Manager: Nigeria Could Lose OPEC Status If It Signs New Oil Bill

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 69.65 +0.14 +0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 77.58 +0.12 +0.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.871 +0.008 +0.28%
Mars US 3 hours 71.51 +0.98 +1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
Urals 20 hours 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.22 -0.30 -0.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.871 +0.008 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 73.98 -0.78 -1.04%
Murban 20 hours 75.90 -1.00 -1.30%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 70.90 -0.23 -0.32%
Basra Light 20 hours 76.62 +1.01 +1.34%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 75.07 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Bonny Light 20 hours 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Girassol 20 hours 76.58 +0.13 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.75 +0.66 +0.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 43.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.03 -1.34 -3.59%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.03 -1.14 -1.72%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.68 -0.34 -0.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.53 -2.34 -4.43%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.13 -1.74 -3.97%
Peace Sour 2 days 42.13 -1.74 -3.97%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.78 -0.34 -0.60%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.78 -2.34 -3.59%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.53 -0.34 -0.70%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.29 -0.81 -1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Giddings 20 hours 59.75 +1.00 +1.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.78 +0.26 +0.34%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 63.46 +0.98 +1.57%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.96 +0.98 +1.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.04 -0.34 -0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 11 minutes Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 15 minutes NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 16 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 13 hours Oil-Rich Nigeria Turns To Renewable Energy As Population Booms
  • 11 hours Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 4 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him
  • 3 hours Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 11 hours A Chinese Tesla Rival Launches $1.3 Billion U.S. IPO
  • 9 hours California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 5 hours French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 10 hours Going nuclear: French Official Quits Over Heavy Use Of Atomic Power
  • 11 hours Downloadable 3D Printed Gun Designs, Yay or Nay?
  • 6 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 1 day Can US sue OPEC?
  • 9 hours Impeachment and stock market

Breaking News:

China’s Sinopec Snubs Geopolitics, Looks To Diversify Crude Sourcing

Is The Aramco IPO Inevitable?

Is The Aramco IPO Inevitable?

Conflicting reports this week have…

India’s Thirst For Oil Is Outpacing China

India’s Thirst For Oil Is Outpacing China

India is set to surpass…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Manager: Nigeria Could Lose OPEC Status If It Signs New Oil Bill

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 29, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT OPEC

While Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is said to be withholding signing the country’s new petroleum bill into law over concerns that it strips the president of powers over the industry, a former manager at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) warns that Nigeria could lose its membership in OPEC if the bill becomes law.

If the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) becomes law, it would contravene an OPEC text stipulating that governments need to own at least 55 percent of a country’s oil wealth if they want to exercise influence over it, Joseph Ellah, former Group General Manager, Corporate Planning and Development Division at the NNPC, said in a new report, ‘Implication of the PIGB for Nigeria’, seen by Nigeria’s outlet The Guardian.

The NNPC will float 40 percent of its stock on the local stock exchange once the President signs the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, Nigerian media reported earlier this month. The PIGB is at the heart of an energy sector overhaul aimed at making the corruption-ridden state company profitable. To do this, NNPC group managing director Maikanti Baru said, the company needs to be more commercially driven. For this, it needs cash, which will be raised through the listing.

As part of the overhaul, the NNPC will be split into two: the Nigerian Petroleum Company, which will be an integrated oil company taking all assets of the NNPC with the exception of the production-sharing contracts, and the Nigerian Petroleum Assets Management Company.

While former NNPC manager Ellah argues that divesting part of the NNPC would be handing Nigeria’s oil wealth in the hands of multinationals and private foreign capital, other executives and analysts disagree with this position and say that a new oil law—which Nigeria has been trying to adopt for 17 years—shouldn’t affect the country’s OPEC membership and in fact doesn’t have anything to do with the cartel policies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ford Asked If Police EVs Could Be Exempt From Obligatory Noise Rule

Next Post

First Delivery Through China’s Oil Futures Set For September

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles

Canada’s Biggest Producer Cuts Drilling As Heavy Oil Price Tumbles
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Large Crude Draw

 Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Slumps After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

Surprise Crude Oil Inventory Build Sends Prices Lower

 Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Oil Prices Head Lower On Bearish API Report

Most Commented

Alt text

Texas Exports More Oil Than It Imports For First Time Ever

 Alt text

Pakistan: Exxon Is Close To Making A Mega Oil Discovery

 Alt text

Exxon’s Shocking Supply And Demand Predictions

 Alt text

Is Renewable Energy As Clean As We Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com