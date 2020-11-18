Oil Majors Look To Bolster Security In Nigeria Amid Protests

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.66 +0.23 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.23 +0.48 +1.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.713 +0.021 +0.78%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 41.78 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 42.76 -0.17 -0.40%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.44 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.44 +0.10 +0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.86 -0.97 -2.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.06 +1.06 +2.79%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.713 +0.021 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 43.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.25 +0.06 +0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 41.08 -0.79 -1.89%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.21 -0.17 -0.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 42.30 -0.96 -2.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 42.86 -0.97 -2.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 42.86 -0.97 -2.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.15 -0.69 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 42.76 -0.17 -0.40%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 29.26 +0.23 +0.79%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 31.83 +0.09 +0.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 40.43 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 41.83 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 36.53 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 34.43 +0.09 +0.26%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 34.43 +0.09 +0.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 36.43 +0.09 +0.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 37.03 +0.09 +0.24%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 34.43 +0.09 +0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.44 +0.10 +0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.52 +1.17 +2.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.38 +0.09 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.33 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.33 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.09 +0.19 +0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 14 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 5 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 8 hours Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 6 hours Fox News Parent Corporation stock dropped 6% today as Fox News Channel experiences viewer exodus.
  • 23 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 31 mins San Francisco Imposes Natural Gas Ban
  • 4 hours Trump tells confidants if he loses he will run again in 2024. File before end of year . . . BRILLIANT !
  • 20 hours Covid19 detected early
  • 21 hours Renewables deprogramming
  • 15 hours Trump Bans Americans From Investing In Chinese PLA-Linked Firms With Executive Order
  • 1 day The Big Picture
  • 2 hours Biden's laptop

Breaking News:

Trump Administration Holds Its Last Offshore Oil Auction

EIA Sees WTI Crude Averaging $44 In 2021

EIA Sees WTI Crude Averaging $44 In 2021

WTI Crude oil prices are…

OPEC+ Getting Closer To Hatching January Plan

OPEC+ Getting Closer To Hatching January Plan

The OPEC+ group is getting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Majors Look To Bolster Security In Nigeria Amid Protests

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 18, 2020, 10:30 AM CST

Major oil companies have asked local authorities to boost surveillance on oil-producing and oil and infrastructure assets in Nigeria amid escalating protests against police brutality and plans for oil job cuts, three industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The protests and the expected job cuts are further aggravating the unemployment in the Niger Delta, Nigeria’s oil-producing region, and companies and non-profit organizations fear a spike in oil theft on pipelines.

The unemployment rates in Nigeria’s key oil-producing states in the Delta exceed 45 percent. 

Nigerians have been protesting against the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit for several weeks, calling for the authorities to disband it. Rights group say that the Nigerian army and police shot dead at least 12 peaceful protesters in Lagos last month. At times, protests across Nigeria turned into riots and looting.

The escalating tension in Africa’s top oil producer drew reaction from the U.S. State Department, with Secretary Mike Pompeo saying at the end of October that “The United States strongly condemns the use of excessive force by military forces who fired on unarmed demonstrators in Lagos, causing death and injury.”

The situation in Nigeria hasn’t spilled to its vital oil sector yet. The oil and gas industry accounts for around 10 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), while petroleum export revenue accounts for 86 percent of the total revenue from exports. 

The protests add to plans by some oil majors to cut jobs in Nigeria, which makes the employment situation in the oil-producing regions even gloomier. Chevron has said it would cut 25 percent of its workforce in Nigeria.

Faced with even fewer job prospects, more people in the Niger Delta could turn to criminal activities such as tapping pipelines for oil and petroleum products to later sell them, observers and industry sources and analysts told Reuters, although they said the locals would not blow up pipelines.    

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Indigenous Group Pours C$1B Into Keystone XL

Next Post

Trump Administration Holds Its Last Offshore Oil Auction

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China

The Philippines Could Start Oil Drilling In South China Sea Without China
Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax

Oman Becomes First Gulf Country To Introduce Personal Income Tax
Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Major Crude Draw
Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack

Kurdistan Halts All Oil Exports After Attack
Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal

Australia-China Spat Threatens LNG Deal


Most Commented

Alt text

The Green Hydrogen Problem That No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

The Big Oil Side Hustle: Where 'Renewable' Money Is Really Going

 Alt text

Trump Makes Final Push To Defend Fracking

 Alt text

The EV Revolution Could Create 20 Million New Jobs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com