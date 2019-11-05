Oil Major Slashes Spending After Reporting Massive Losses

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 30 mins 57.23 +0.69 +1.22%
Brent Crude 20 mins 62.96 +0.83 +1.34%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.862 +0.041 +1.45%
Mars US 28 mins 57.58 +0.59 +1.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +1.81 +3.01%
Urals 17 hours 61.60 +3.35 +5.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.48 +1.99 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.48 +1.99 +3.35%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.54 +2.18 +3.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.51 +0.07 +0.13%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.862 +0.041 +1.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.75 +2.11 +3.60%
Murban 2 days 62.57 +2.09 +3.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.93 +2.11 +4.07%
Basra Light 2 days 65.85 +0.57 +0.87%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.52 +2.20 +3.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.54 +2.18 +3.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.54 +2.18 +3.61%
Girassol 2 days 63.93 +2.33 +3.78%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.00 +1.81 +3.01%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.65 +1.32 +3.63%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 34.29 +0.04 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 77 days 50.54 +0.34 +0.68%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.94 +0.34 +0.60%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 48.59 +0.64 +1.33%
Peace Sour 23 hours 46.04 +0.34 +0.74%
Peace Sour 23 hours 46.04 +0.34 +0.74%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 49.29 +0.09 +0.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.29 +0.59 +1.12%
Central Alberta 23 hours 48.29 +0.34 +0.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.48 +1.99 +3.35%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 17 hours 47.50 +0.75 +1.60%
ANS West Coast 54 days 64.97 +2.06 +3.27%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 51.18 +0.69 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.13 +0.69 +1.27%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 55.13 +0.69 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.12 +0.34 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 11 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 15 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 8 mins The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?
  • 2 hours Elizabeth Warren has declared meme warfare in her U.S. President bid
  • 4 hours Will China ever rule the world, or will the Chinese people revolt against the CCP?
  • 10 hours Rock and Roll Will Never Die!
  • 3 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 9 mins Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 9 hours Inconvenient Truth: Best Way To Help The Environment Is To Avoid Green "Eco-Friendly" Products
  • 15 mins Last I Checked
  • 7 hours California government's hatred of oil & gas is starting to backfire
  • 6 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 4 hours Support Held. Back in UGAZ
  • 7 hours Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption
  • 6 hours Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved By Surprise Crude Build

Flying Taxis Are About To Overcome Their Biggest Obstacle

Flying Taxis Are About To Overcome Their Biggest Obstacle

Flying taxis are coming to…

Breaking Open A Black Hole: The World's Most Dangerous Experiment

Breaking Open A Black Hole: The World's Most Dangerous Experiment

Operating in the not-so-public eye,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Major Slashes Spending After Reporting Massive Losses

By Irina Slav - Nov 05, 2019, 10:00 AM CST Oil Major Slashes Spending

Occidental Petroleum will cut spending for 2020 by 40 percent, the company said during its third-quarter earnings call, after it reported a net loss for the first quarter after its acquisition of Anadarko.

This means Oxy will spend some $5.3-5.5 billion versus $9 billion budgeted for this year. The company booked a net loss of $912 million for the third quarter of the year, down from a profit of $1.87 billion for the same period of 2018.

Oxy’s management is facing heat from investors, led by Carl Icahn, who disapprove of its acquisition of Anadarko. Occidental offered $33 billion for Anadarko plus the assumption of $15 billion in debt, beating Chevron’s offer.

The tie-up angered Carl Icahn, who started an offensive against the management, proposing the replacement of four members of the board of directors in a bid to prevent future deals of the magnitude of the Anadarko takeover.

According to the activist investor, Oxy should have focused on asset sales to shrink debt rather than on growth through acquisitions.

Yet, according to the engineers of the deal, it will cement and expand Occidental’s position as the largest oil producer in the Permian after it incorporates Anadarko’s acreage, which comes in at some 600,000 acres gross in the Delaware Basin, part of the largest shale play.

Related: Is Wireless Electricity Within Our Reach?

“We remain committed to the strategy we laid out to our investors, which focuses on deleveraging and returning excess free cash flow to shareholders,” CEO Vicky Hollub said in a statement with the release of the third-quarter results.

The company has already fulfilled some of its promises that accompanied the acquisition. During last quarter, Oxy sold its Mozambique operations for $3.9 billion and its stake in Plains All American for $650 million. The company also said it had repaid $4.9 billion in debt, including all debt maturing in 2020.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Brazil’s Unprecedented Oil Spill Could Cost Billions

Next Post

The First OPEC Member To Cut Oil Targets Over Climate Concerns

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com