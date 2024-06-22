Kyrgyz Parliament Lifts Ban on Uranium Mining

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 19 hours 80.73 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 18 hours 85.24 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.61 -0.48 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 19 hours 2.705 -0.036 -1.31%
Graph up Gasoline 19 hours 2.514 +0.013 +0.52%
Graph down Louisiana Light 23 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 23 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%
Chart Mars US 232 days 76.40 -1.43 -1.84%
Chart Gasoline 19 hours 2.514 +0.013 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.34 +0.34 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.00 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.44 +0.27 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 935 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 85.16 +0.28 +0.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.08 +0.61 +0.71%
Chart Girassol 1 day 87.35 +0.27 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 84.50 +1.44 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 388 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 68.09 +0.58 +0.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 83.44 +0.58 +0.70%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.69 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 77.79 +0.58 +0.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 74.49 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 77.54 +0.58 +0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 84.49 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 74.89 +0.58 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 23 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.80 +1.24 +1.76%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.62 +1.00 +1.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 76.20 +1.24 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.05 +1.24 +1.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.00 +1.25 +1.63%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.75 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.29 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 5 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 6 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

California Senator Revives $15 Billion Oil Divestment Battle

Tata Steel's Electric Arc Furnace Project in Limbo

Tata Steel's Electric Arc Furnace Project in Limbo

Tata Steel expressed concerns about…

Europe Aims to Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals

Europe Aims to Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals

Europe is intensifying its efforts…

Extreme Weather and Red Sea Crisis Trigger Commodities Rally

Extreme Weather and Red Sea Crisis Trigger Commodities Rally

Extreme weather conditions, escalating geopolitical…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kyrgyz Parliament Lifts Ban on Uranium Mining

By Eurasianet - Jun 22, 2024, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Kyrgyzstan's parliament has approved lifting the ban on uranium mining, which has raised significant environmental concerns among activists.
  • The resumption of uranium mining is viewed as a potential economic boon, but fears of environmental disasters and poor safety records are causing alarm.
  • Environmentalists warn that uranium mining could exacerbate existing environmental issues and potentially lead to severe ecological damage.
MIning

Environmental activists in Kyrgyzstan are worried about the rising potential for a disaster following the parliament’s decision to resume uranium mining after a five-year hiatus. 

The Kyrgyz parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh, earlier in June approved a government bill to lift a ban on the mining of uranium and thorium that had been in place since 2019. The new rules will go into effect after the law is signed by President Sadyr Japarov, as is widely expected soon. 

In pushing for a resumption of mining, the government contended that uranium production could supply a much needed financial infusion for the Kyrgyz economy, which has struggled to overcome disruption caused by the Covid pandemic and Russian sanctions. Japarov has stated the resumption of mining could create a $2 billion windfall for state coffers. 

“We must continue to do any work that will provide even a small economic benefit to the state. Let’s at least in the next 10 years reach the level of neighboring countries,” Japarov has said.

While casting mining as an economic imperative, the country’s leadership has promised to use new technologies in the development of deposits to safeguard operations and maintain “strict environmental standards.”

Kyrgyzstan has a number of known uranium deposits that have not been exploited since the ban went into effect. Some of the largest deposits are found in environmentally sensitive areas, including adjacent to Lake Issyk-Kul, which is widely viewed by citizens as “the pearl of Kyrgyzstan.”

That lifting of the mining ban is seen by some environmentalists as paving the way for a nuclear power plant in the Central Asian state. Officials are moving forward with efforts to build a reactor with the help of the Russian state-run entity, Rosatom. Kyrgyz officials have confirmed interest in building a Small Modular Reactor that could supply power for about 1 million citizens. Kyrgyzstan’s interest in nuclear energy is an outgrowth of global warming and climate change, which is inhibiting the country’s main generator of electricity, hydropower.

The government’s embrace of uranium mining and nuclear power has environmentalists on edge. The prospect of a nuclear reactor operating in a country prone to earthquakes is unsettling to many. Beyond the threats posed by a natural calamity, Kyrgyzstan’s poor safety record in containing the toxic consequences of mining for precious metals, including gold and uranium, is another major concern. Popular protests against environmental contamination, after all, were what prompted the government to press pause on uranium mining back in 2019.

In May of this year, a group of Kyrgyzstani activists appealed to the Ministry of Environment, warning that the resumption of uranium mining could exacerbate already existing environmental challenges. “They are citing figures of up to $2 billion in profits from [uranium mining], but no one is saying what the cost of restoring the destroyed lands will be,” the activists wrote.

Fears of new hazards and accidents aren’t unjustified. On June 1, an accident in the Dzhumgal district of the Naryn Region saw a Rosatom truck careen into a river. The vehicle was involved in an ongoing operation to clean up uranium tailings. Officials at the Emergency Situations Ministry said the truck in question was empty at the time of the accident. But footage circulating on the Internet appeared to contradict official accounts, seeming to show black sludge had spilled from the truck into the river.

According to a report published in April by the Reuters news agency, reservoirs with large volumes of uranium tailings are contained by unstable dams. The dams experienced significant damage from landslides in 2017. Another such landslide or earthquake could cause the structures to fail “threatening a possible Chernobyl-scale nuclear disaster,” according to the Reuters report. Toxic waste could spread across the river network that supplies water for agricultural lands in the FerghanaValley, encompassing Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Ayzirek Imanaliyeva via Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Market Rally Loses Steam as Demand Fails to Keep Up
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China

Huge Rare Earths Discovery is Gamechanger in Americas Trade War with China
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea

Houthis Release Dramatic Video Of Bulk Carrier Being Blown Apart In Red Sea
Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

Oil Prices Climb as Sentiment Continues to Improve

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com