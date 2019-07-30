Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.16 +0.11 +0.19%
Brent Crude 1 hour 64.63 +1.01 +1.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.138 +0.001 +0.05%
Mars US 23 mins 62.25 +1.28 +2.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 61.75 -0.60 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.90 +0.27 +0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.138 +0.001 +0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 63.44 +0.91 +1.46%
Murban 18 hours 65.30 +1.01 +1.57%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 55.47 +0.64 +1.17%
Basra Light 18 hours 66.94 +0.96 +1.45%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 63.17 +0.53 +0.85%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.90 +0.27 +0.42%
Bonny Light 18 hours 64.90 +0.27 +0.42%
Girassol 18 hours 66.40 +0.70 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 44.37 +0.67 +1.53%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 54.37 +0.67 +1.25%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.37 +0.67 +1.18%
Sweet Crude 4 days 53.37 +0.67 +1.27%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.62 +0.67 +1.29%
Peace Sour 4 days 52.62 +0.67 +1.29%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.87 +0.67 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 57.77 +0.67 +1.17%
Central Alberta 4 days 53.37 +0.67 +1.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 5 days 61.54 -0.34 -0.55%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.82 +0.67 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.50 +1.08%
Buena Vista 5 days 67.08 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 4 hours Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 3 mins Think Shale companies are overloaded with debt? How about the top ten corporate debtors in the US?
  • 16 hours Democracy on Putin's way: Kremlin Critic Navalny Returned To Jail Despite Poisoning Fears
  • 1 day How The U.S. Economy Stacks Up To Past Rate Cut Cycles?
  • 2 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 2 days Peak of conventional oil in 2005
  • 22 mins EPA Chief Defends Biofuel Waivers In Meeting With Farm Senators
  • 11 hours .
  • 9 hours Texas Shale Pioneers Struggle To Appease Investors
  • 13 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 2 days Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 2 days .
  • 13 hours Trump Disappoints Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 1 day Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports

Breaking News:

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Huge Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Huge Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Oil prices jumped on Wednesday…

Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates

Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates

Oil prices have been trapped…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 30, 2019, 3:41 PM CDT Oil storage

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a crude oil inventory draw of 6.024 million barrels for the week ending July 25, compared to analyst expectations of a much smaller, 1.818-million barrel draw.

The inventory draw this week compares to last week’s massive draw of 10.961 million barrels in what was the largest inventory draw this year, according to the API. A day later, the EIA confirmed an inventory drawdown of 10.8 million barrels.

After today’s inventory move, the net result is a draw for the year at -4.83 million barrels for the 31-week reporting period so far, using API data.

Oil prices were trading up on Tuesday on expectations of a Fed rate cut and escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf as Iran and Russia sign an MoU to conduct drills in the Gulf and as the US and the UK seek to buddy up to ensure safe travels through the area. Weakening demand growth is capping gains.

At 11:38am EST, WTI was trading up by $0.38 (+0.67%) at $57.25—roughly $.50 above last week’s spot price. Brent was trading up $0.51 (+0.80%) at $64.13—less than a $0.50 increase.

The API this week reported a 3.135-barrel draw in gasoline inventories for week ending July 25. Analysts predicted a draw in gasoline inventories of 1.449-million barrels for the week.

Distillate inventories fell by 890,000 barrels for the week, while inventories at Cushing fell by 1.4494-million barrels.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending July 18 fell sharply this week to 11.3 million bpd, 1.1-million bpd off the all-time high hit earlier this year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released at its regularly scheduled time on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:41pm EST, WTI was trading at $58.25 while Brent traded at $64.88.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran: The U.S. Doesn’t Seek Dialogue Over Sanctions

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Bernie Sanders Calls For Line 5 Oil Pipeline To Be Shut Down

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com