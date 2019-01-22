Oil Investment In Middle East Falls In 2018 But Outlook Remains Strong

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.01 -1.03 -1.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.53 -1.21 -1.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Mars US 4 days 58.80 +1.73 +3.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.92 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.14 +2.12 +4.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.74 +0.70 +1.15%
Murban 2 days 63.40 +0.76 +1.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.98 +0.18 +0.33%
Basra Light 5 days 63.35 +1.71 +2.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Girassol 2 days 63.01 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.59 -0.24 -0.59%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.32 -0.74%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 51.19 +1.68 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 16 days 54.04 +1.68 +3.21%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.74 +1.68 +3.36%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.29 +1.68 +3.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.54 +1.68 +3.24%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.04 +1.68 +3.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.16 -0.16 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.48 +1.73 +3.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.98 +1.73 +3.44%
Kansas Common 5 days 44.00 +1.75 +4.14%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.50 +1.73 +2.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes Japanese Refiners Load First Iran Oil Cargo Since U.S. Sanctions
  • 13 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 3 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 4 mins Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 2 hours Oceans "Under Fire" Of Plastic Trash
  • 21 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
  • 6 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Blame Oil Price or EVs for Car Market Crash? Auto Recession Has Started
  • 4 hours Duterte's New Madness: Philippine Senators Oppose President's Push To Lower Criminal Age To 9
  • 23 hours Making Fun of EV Owners: ICE-ing Trend?
  • 22 hours Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn
  • 13 hours Cheermongering about O&G in 2019
  • 12 hours North Sea Rocks Could Store Months Of Renewable Energy
  • 5 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Orphan Wells

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil Flat As U.S. Drilling Slows Down

Oil Flat As U.S. Drilling Slows Down

Oil prices held steady on…

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

The IEA said in its…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Investment In Middle East Falls In 2018 But Outlook Remains Strong

By Irina Slav - Jan 22, 2019, 12:00 PM CST Tankers at the Gulf

New investments in oil and gas production and refining in the Middle East and Africa region fell by 32 percent last year to US$41 billion, according to the latest annual MENA Oil and Gas Market Report by MEED. This was the size of newly awarded projects in these industry segments.

At the end of the year, MEED said, however, there was US$396 billion worth of planned but not yet awarded projects in the region, out of a total US$664 billion in planned and in-progress projects.

The report’s authors acknowledge the strength of oil, gas, and petrochemicals spending in the biggest legacy oil and gas producing region in the world, but adds a word of caution: “But the market is changing. And everyone involved in Middle East oil and gas must be ready to change with it.”

The change mainly concerns forecasts about peak oil demand, which is expected to occur sometime between 2030 and 2040, after which it will start declining. This has motivated more spending on petrochemicals as this industry segment is seen to account for a growing portion of crude oil and natural gas demand globally in the future, as demand for fuels declines.

As a result, the Gulf Cooperation Council, which involves six of the biggest producers in OPEC, plans to pour some US$200 billion in new refining and petrochemicals production capacity between this year and 2025, the MEED report notes.

The focus, in other words, is shifting from the traditional model of producing as much oil as possible to fuel the local economies, to increasing the value of every barrel produced. The motivation for this shift in focus is not just in future oil demand projections, though. The high volatility in benchmark oil prices over the last few years has made producers change tack,  betting more on value-added refined products.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

NEB Greenlights Preliminary Work On Keystone XL

Next Post

Oil Futures Pull Back As Global Uncertainty Rises

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

OPEC Prepared To Call ‘Extraordinary Meeting’ As Oil Falls

OPEC Prepared To Call ‘Extraordinary Meeting’ As Oil Falls
Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Surprise Inventory Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

Iran Bracing For Economic Contraction As Oil Exports Crumble

 OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

OPEC To Cut More Than Expected

Most Commented

Alt text

The New Oil Order

 Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

Investors Are Turning Their Back On Coal

 Alt text

Turkey Stands Firmly Against U.S. Sanctions On Iran
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com