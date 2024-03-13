Oil Gains Nearly 2% on US Inventory Draw, Fear of Supply Disruptions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.98 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.29 +1.37 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.06 +1.47 +1.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.681 -0.033 -1.93%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.648 +0.062 +2.38%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 131 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.648 +0.062 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.26 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.41 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.28 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 834 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.74 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.48 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 287 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 62.36 -0.42 -0.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.71 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 77.96 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 72.06 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 71.16 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 78.01 -1.92 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 70.81 -0.37 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.79 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.89 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.25 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 81.63 -1.17 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 32 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 10 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 6 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 53 mins North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough

Breaking News:

Oil Gains Nearly 2% on US Inventory Draw, Fear of Supply Disruptions

59% of Investors Concerned About Greenwashing in Financial Industry

59% of Investors Concerned About Greenwashing in Financial Industry

Research shows a gap between…

China Holds The Key To 2024 Global Oil Demand Growth

China Holds The Key To 2024 Global Oil Demand Growth

Despite an increase in China’s…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Gains Nearly 2% on US Inventory Draw, Fear of Supply Disruptions

By Tom Kool - Mar 13, 2024, 10:53 AM CDT

Oil prices surged nearly 2% on Wednesday, buoyed by a drop in U.S. crude oil stockpiles and another round of Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, countering weakening prices earlier this week as demand worries sent traders to the exit. 

At 11.44 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Brent crude was trading at $83.40, up 1.81%, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $79.05, up 1.92% on the day. 

Despite the jump in prices Wednesday afternoon, Brent crude has not managed to break out of its range, with Reuters noting that the front-month contract has settled in a narrow range between $81.50-$84 a barrel for more than a month.

"While the geopolitical temperature has moved higher by a few degrees since December we have yet to experience any disruptions, and the market has concluded that such a risk is currently very low," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen told Reuters. 

Earlier on Wednesday, reports emerged of another attack on a Russian refinery in the Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow, causing a massive fire. The attack follows another attack that erupted in fire at a Lukoil refinery on Tuesday as Ukraine launches coordinated drone attacks targeting Russian oil facilities. 

Related: How To Profit From Europe’s $800 Billion Energy Crisis

The attacks are timed ahead of Russian presidential elections this weekend in which Vladimir Putin is running unopposed and set to win another six-year term in office. 

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute, API, reported a 5.5-million-barrel draw on U.S. crude oil inventories for the previous week, giving oil prices some fresh impetus amid concerns of soaring American output in the face of weak demand indicators, especially from China. 

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration, EIA, followed that up with its inventory report showing a smaller  draw of 1.5 million barrels for the week to March 8, with gasoline stocks also declining. Forecasts had expected a smaller, 1.3-million-barrel draw. This compares to a crude oil stockpile build the previous week of 1.4 million barrels. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

UK and Texas Sign Trade Pact to Boost Clean Energy Solutions

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off

U.S. Northeast Gasoline Reserve Could Be Sold Off
OPEC Lifts Production in February

OPEC Lifts Production in February
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom
Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year

Saudi Aramco: 6 Million Bpd of Global Oil Production Is Being Lost Every Year
UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

UK Ship Comes Under Attack in the Red Sea

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out

 Alt text

Gartner Research: EVs Will Be Cheaper To Produce Than ICE Vehicles In 3 Years

 Alt text

BofA: Oil Demand Growth Has Peaked
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com