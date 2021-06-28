Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.72 -0.19 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 17 mins SellBuy 74.47 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours SellBuy 3.617 +0.121 +3.46%
Graph down Heating Oil 35 mins SellBuy 2.114 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph down Gasoline 39 mins 2.215 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.96 +0.90 +1.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.96 +0.90 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 74.24 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.19 +0.10 +0.13%
Chart Mars US 49 mins 71.26 -0.99 -1.37%
Chart Gasoline 39 mins 2.215 -0.002 -0.07%

Graph up Marine 21 hours 73.57 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 74.64 +0.31 +0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 69.42 -1.20 -1.70%
Graph down Basra Light 21 hours 74.65 -1.22 -1.61%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 73.82 -1.17 -1.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 74.24 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 74.24 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 74.52 -0.71 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.19 +0.10 +0.13%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 58.09 -1.12 -1.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 59.15 +0.75 +1.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 73.05 +0.75 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 74.45 +0.75 +1.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.55 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 67.05 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 67.05 +0.75 +1.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 69.40 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 72.55 +0.75 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 66.95 +0.75 +1.13%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.96 +0.90 +1.22%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 63.75 -0.50 -0.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 75.22 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 66.86 -1.14 -1.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 70.81 -1.14 -1.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 70.81 -1.14 -1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 70.00 -0.50 -0.71%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.75 +1.18%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.14 -1.50 -1.88%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 28, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT

As OPEC+ prepares for its next meeting to discuss easing its oil output restrictions for the group, Europe and the United States are possibly staring down the barrel of the Delta variant—and that combination of factors is sending oil prices sharply downward.

Both the WTI and Brent benchmarks were trading down more than 1.5% on Monday as various health experts suggested that the Delta variant of the coronavirus could cause “dense” outbreaks in U.S. states that have relatively low vaccination rates.

In Europe, Portugal, Spain, and Germany have all issued new travel restrictions to mitigate the new variant’s spread.

Moscow and St. Petersburg both reported on Monday their highest death toll, yet as the Delta variant represents about 90% of all new cases. Tighter restrictions are being implemented in Moscow, such as sending a portion of non-vaccinated employees home, and ordering restaurants to disallow anyone in who has not be vaccinated.

The Delta variant couldn’t have come at a worse time for OPEC+, who has been champing at the bit to regain lost market share from its desperate attempt to withhold production in hopes of rebalancing balance the market during the worst of the pandemic.

With oil prices sharply rising over the last couple of months, OPEC could no doubt see the light at the end of the tunnel, with most analysts expecting OPEC to announce this week an easing of its production cuts in line with increased demand. Analysts were even suggesting last week that OPEC’s likely decision to ramp up by 500,000 bpd might not be enough.

But travel and business restrictions in parts of the world could derail OPEC’s plans.

WTI was trading at $72.92 at 4:14 p.m. EDT, down 1.53% on the day, while the Brent benchmark was trading at $74.71 at that time, down 1.93% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

