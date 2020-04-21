World's Largest Oil ETF Halts Creation Of New Trades As Crude Prices Collapse

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 13.11 -7.32 -35.83%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.85 -5.72 -22.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.828 -0.096 -4.99%
Graph down Mars US 10 hours 16.63 -5.20 -23.82%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
Graph down Urals 16 hours 24.10 -0.45 -1.83%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days -2.370 -16.720 -116.52%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.828 -0.096 -4.99%
Graph up Marine 2 days 22.14 +0.10 +0.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 21.57 -0.07 -0.32%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 16.68 -1.10 -6.19%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 25.48 -1.22 -4.57%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 16.95 -0.97 -5.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.88 -1.44 -6.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 20.98 -1.50 -6.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 14.19 -3.97 -21.86%
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.880 -3.610 -28.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 5.030 +2.140 +74.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 21.28 +2.14 +11.18%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 20.83 +2.14 +11.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 16.18 +2.14 +15.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.43 +2.14 +25.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 14.68 +2.14 +17.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 19.43 +2.14 +12.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 10.93 +2.14 +24.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days -34.73 -55.290 -268.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 0.250 +47.500 +-100.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 3.960 +47.640 +-109.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 7.910 +47.640 +-119.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 6.500 +47.500 +-115.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -47.50 -56.000 -658.82%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 18.90 -2.60 -12.09%
China Refines More Oil Than The U.S. For The First Time Ever

Oil Isn't Ready To Rally

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

World's Largest Oil ETF Halts Creation Of New Trades As Crude Prices Collapse

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 21, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Trading has been halted for the USO Fund LP that was responsible for sending WTI May crude futures into negative territory on Monday.

The United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA: USO) - an ETF for crude – said in an SEC filing on Tuesday it was suspending the ability of the USO Authorized Purchasers to purchase new creation baskets, which basically halts new trades after the historic 300% collapse in WTI Crude May futures contract on Monday.  

USO, one of the most popular oil-tracking ETFs for retail investors, was one of the reasons for the historic decline in May WTI futures on Monday. The reason? Because the futures contract expires on Tuesday.

Bloomberg sources suggest that as of last week, the USO held 25 percent of the outstanding shares of May 2020 WTI oil futures. But that contract ends on Tuesday. Buyers of these contracts must either sell these contracts for oil now or take physical delivery of the oil at the end of May. Of course, an ETF like the USO who deals in paper barrels is not eager to take physical delivery of any amount of oil - even if they could find somewhere to store it.

Before the announcement from USO, trade in the fund was halted and it was down by 20 percent pre-market on Tuesday.

Pierre Andurand, a well-known energy trader, warned traders on Tuesday of massive losses in ETFs.

“I think the CME might have no other choice but to close out the ETFs positions. It cannot take the risk to have negative prices before the roll and be on the hook. This shock is real. Be very careful out there. We are going to hear about crazy losses in the days and weeks to come,” Andurand said on Twitter.

He was also “Wondering what would happen to USO and other Oil ETFs that mainly hold June WTI if June WTI goes negative before the roll?”

At 9:42 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, the expiring May WTI contract was at a negative -$1.480 a barrel, while the June contract was down nearly 30% at $14.67 a barrel.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

