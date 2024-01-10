Oil Drilling Is Booming in Russia Despite Western Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.33 -0.91 -1.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 76.76 -0.83 -1.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.31 -0.54 -0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.031 -0.159 -4.98%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.070 -0.007 -0.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 68 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.070 -0.007 -0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 77.06 -0.93 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.94 +2.07 +2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.26 +2.53 +3.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.46 +2.02 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.27 +2.33 +3.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 51.64 +1.47 +2.93%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 74.39 +1.47 +2.02%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 72.64 +1.47 +2.07%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 62.49 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 58.74 +1.47 +2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 61.49 +1.47 +2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.24 +1.47 +2.46%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 58.99 +1.47 +2.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

TotalEnergies Ups Stake in Namibia Oil As Discoveries Line Up

Gasoline Prices Surge in Uzbekistan as Tax Break Ends

Gasoline Prices Surge in Uzbekistan as Tax Break Ends

The expiration of a tax…

Gold Prices Poised to Break Records in the New Year

Gold Prices Poised to Break Records in the New Year

The gold market is expected…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Drilling Is Booming in Russia Despite Western Sanctions

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 10, 2024, 1:30 PM CST

Drilling at Russia’s oil production wells likely beat a post-Soviet record in 2023, according to industry data Bloomberg has seen—evidence that the Western sanctions haven’t affected drilling rates much, especially at brownfields.  

Russia is estimated to have drilled oil production wells with a total depth of 28,100 kilometers (17,460 miles) between January and November 2023—on course for a second consecutive year that would beat the post-Soviet record for drilling, per the data seen by Bloomberg.  

The record-high rates of drilling suggest that Russian producers are trying to maximize production from older oilfields to keep production rates from falling, analysts say.

Despite the withdrawal of major international oilfield services providers, drilling rates continue to be high as those providers sold off their Russian businesses to the local management teams who have experience in well drilling and management.

“Russia is substantially more independent in its oil-field services than generally appreciated,” Ronald Smith, an oil and gas analyst at Moscow-based BCS Global Markets, told Bloomberg.

Halliburton announced last year it completed the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team made up of former Halliburton employees.

Baker Hughes signed in August last year an agreement to sell its Oilfield Services business in Russia to its local management team.

The new Baker Hughes and Halliburton businesses in Russia operate independently of their former parent companies.

Russian oil producers accelerated the drilling of production wells in the first half of 2023 despite the Western sanctions, data seen by Bloomberg showed in July.

Russian exploration and production companies drilled more overall length of production wells in the first half of 2023 than in the same period of 2022 and than the drilling target, the data showed. The total length of newly drilled wells rose by 8.6% year over year between January and June and was 6.6% more than the planned drilling activity.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

India Pauses $600-Million Plan to Fill Up Its Strategic Crude Oil Reserve

Next Post

India Pauses $600-Million Plan to Fill Up Its Strategic Crude Oil Reserve

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year
Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures

Putin Seizes Multi-Billion-Dollar OMV and Wintershall Stakes in Russian Ventures
Big Cold Weather Pattern Change Forecasted For Eastern US

"Big Cold Weather Pattern Change" Forecasted For Eastern US
U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

U.S. Product Inventory Builds Overshadow Large Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

China’s EV Sector Will Become Self-Sufficient By 2060

 Alt text

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, Forecast Series Of Cuts In 2024

 Alt text

BRICS in the Land of Energy Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com