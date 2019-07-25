Oil Dips On Renewed Kuwait/Saudi ‘Neutral Zone’ Oil Production Talks

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.39 +0.51 +0.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.69 +0.61 +0.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 +0.020 +0.91%
Mars US 5 hours 59.68 -0.89 -1.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 1 day 61.20 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.13 +0.00 +0.00%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 +0.020 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 63.28 +1.15 +1.85%
Murban 1 day 65.16 +1.10 +1.72%
Iran Heavy 1 day 55.65 +1.33 +2.45%
Basra Light 1 day 65.47 -0.38 -0.58%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.19 +1.26 +2.03%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.75 +0.98 +1.54%
Girassol 1 day 65.82 +1.19 +1.84%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.92 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 11 hours 39.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 13 hours 44.38 -0.39 -0.87%
Canadian Condensate 13 hours 53.38 -0.89 -1.64%
Premium Synthetic 13 hours 56.38 -0.89 -1.55%
Sweet Crude 13 hours 52.38 +0.11 +0.21%
Peace Sour 13 hours 50.38 -1.39 -2.68%
Peace Sour 13 hours 50.38 -1.39 -2.68%
Light Sour Blend 13 hours 51.88 -0.89 -1.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 56.78 -0.89 -1.54%
Central Alberta 13 hours 52.38 -0.89 -1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Giddings 1 day 46.00 -1.00 -2.13%
ANS West Coast 3 days 64.35 +0.60 +0.94%
West Texas Sour 1 day 49.83 -0.89 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.78 -0.89 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.78 -0.89 -1.63%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.25 -1.00 -1.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 4 hours Platts says if Iran's 2 mm bbls exports comes back on market oil goes to $40 . .
  • 1 hour Trump Questioned US Policing Straits of Hormuz for Rich Asian and Arab Countries.
  • 26 mins Trump Foils Investors In The Crude Oil Market Once Again !!
  • 12 hours About Time: FTC fines Facebook $5B, Adds Limited Oversight On Privacy
  • 17 hours Boris Johnson as UK leader- Gap With EU Is Going up
  • 7 hours Millions of Barrels of Iranian Oil Are Piled Up in China’s Ports
  • 5 hours Falling demand. The elephant in the room no one is talking about
  • 12 hours Iran downs U.S. drone.. . The Economic Sanctions Working
  • 1 hour Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 2 days Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 1 day N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 13 hours U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 2 days EIA Reports Are Fraudulent : EIA Is Conspiring With Trump To Keep Oil Prices Low

Breaking News:

Oil Dips On Renewed Kuwait/Saudi ‘Neutral Zone’ Oil Production Talks

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Production Dip

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Production Dip

The US oil and gas…

Trump To Decide The Fate Of Venezuela's Oil Sector

Trump To Decide The Fate Of Venezuela's Oil Sector

U.S. oil major Chevron could…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Dips On Renewed Kuwait/Saudi ‘Neutral Zone’ Oil Production Talks

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 25, 2019, 3:00 AM CDT Oil plant

Oil prices cheered on Wednesday following the EIA’s report that crude oil inventories in the United States had drawn down by almost 11 million barrels. But the levity among the bulls may soon be over as Kuwait and Saudi Arabia announced that they have had further discussions about their cooperation in the jointly owned fields known as the Partitioned Neutral Zone.

Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for energy affairs met with Kuwaiti officials, according to KUNA, and discussed oil production in the southern neutral zone, to commence after technical issues are put to bed on both sides.

The shared oil fields can produce a half a million barrels of oil per day.

Talks between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on the joint fields began last month in hopes of putting the old territorial dispute behind them in order to exploit the oil riches in the shared field. Production has been shut in in the field since the end of 2014.

Kuwait has set its sights on increasing its oil production by 4 million barrels per day by 2020, despite the OPEC+ agreement that is currently restricting production. To achieve this higher level of production, Kuwait would need to pump oil from the neutral zone. But that’s not all it will need.

Kuwait is also looking to come to a similar understanding with its other neighbor, Iraq. Those countries share a nuetral zone as well. In June, Kuwait’s oil minister announced that an agreement with Iraq is in the works, according to KUNA.

Oil prices soured on the news, after perking up earlier in the day. WTI fell back to $55.90 by 4:30pm, a drop of 1.53%. Brent crude had fallen back to $63.18, a loss of 1.02% for the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Nigeria’s NNPC Withholds Payments To Eni

Next Post

Greens Leader Vows To ‘Eat His Hat’ If Ireland Doesn’t Halt Oil, Gas Exploration

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

3,000 Jobs in Canada’s Oil Industry Gone in a Month

Most Commented

Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

 Alt text

Can China’s Rare Earth Monopoly Be Broken?

 Alt text

Why OPEC+ Will Outlive Shale
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com