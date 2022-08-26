Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 93.06 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 100.8 +1.49 +1.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 9.296 -0.079 -0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 90.47 -1.92 -2.08%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%

Graph up Marine 4 days 99.65 +0.40 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 101.9 +0.52 +0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 98.79 +0.68 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 270 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.46 +1.08 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 103.2 +1.44 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.35 -2.61 -3.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 78.42 -2.37 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.67 -2.37 -2.44%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 92.92 -2.37 -2.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.82 -2.37 -2.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 90.07 -2.37 -2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 93.62 -2.37 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 88.27 -2.37 -2.61%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

By Michael Kern - Aug 26, 2022, 2:30 PM CDT

Despite rising costs, oil and gas producers globally are expected to book new records in cash flows and offer the best return on capital employed (ROCE) in 15 years, BMO Capital Markets said in a new report cited by Upstream.

Stronger oil and gas prices will be the key driver of record cash flows in the industry, according to an analysis by BMO Capital Markets of 120 oil and gas firms globally. 

Last year, for example, those companies generated a record $300 billion of free cash flow, compared to just $17 billion in 2020, the Canadian bank said. And cash flows are set to rise further as energy commodity prices rally. 

The massive cash flows are expected to boost the role of the oil and gas sector in investing in the energy transition and decarbonization, BMO Capital Markets noted. 

Despite rising costs of production and cost inflation in the supply chain, the bank says that the oil and gas sector offers “compelling value for a select subset of producers with vastly improving returns profiles.” 

“We continue to believe that global under-investment presents substantial upside to fundamental support levels through 2025,” BMO said in its report carried by Upstream. 

The oil and gas sector’s return on capital employed (ROCE) could hit next year the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, with ROCE possibly topping 25% by 2023. 

In another report, Deloitte said this week that oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) firms globally could generate combined cash flows of a record $1.4 trillion this year, thanks to high prices in the ongoing readjustment in the energy markets. 

Capital discipline has resulted in the oil and gas industry being “in one of its healthiest periods currently, with its lowest ever leverage ratio (20%) and one of its highest ever dividend yields (6%), compared to other sectors,” according to Deloitte.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

