Oil And Gas Once Again In U.S. Government Crosshairs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.77 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 73.00 -0.41 -0.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.289 -0.016 -0.37%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 2.137 -0.004 -0.18%
Graph down Gasoline 28 mins 2.303 -0.010 -0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 67.51 +0.47 +0.70%
Chart Gasoline 28 mins 2.303 -0.010 -0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 70.53 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 71.65 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 66.61 +1.00 +1.52%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 72.95 +1.67 +2.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 70.58 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 70.02 +0.88 +1.27%
Chart Girassol 4 days 70.33 +1.13 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.48 +0.73 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 56.70 +0.36 +0.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 55 mins 54.89 +1.32 +2.46%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 67.74 +1.32 +1.99%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 69.14 +1.32 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 55 mins 64.64 +1.32 +2.08%
Graph up Peace Sour 55 mins 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 61.74 +1.32 +2.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 64.39 +1.32 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 67.29 +1.32 +2.00%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 62.74 +1.32 +2.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 70.29 +2.04 +2.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 59.50 +0.50 +0.85%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 70.42 -0.61 -0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 63.16 +0.47 +0.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 67.11 +0.47 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 67.11 +0.47 +0.71%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 65.75 +0.50 +0.77%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 59.00 +1.25 +2.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.13 +1.32 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 11 hours Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 15 hours So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Once Again In U.S. Government Crosshairs

Are Semiconductors The New Oil?

Are Semiconductors The New Oil?

ith the semiconductor shortage weighing…

Hurricane Ida Shuts In 95% Of U.S. Gulf Coast Oil Output

Hurricane Ida Shuts In 95% Of U.S. Gulf Coast Oil Output

Some 1.74 million barrels per…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil And Gas Once Again In U.S. Government Crosshairs

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 30, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating how it can crack down on oil and gas mergers and whether gas station franchises are artificially sending retail gasoline prices up, according to a letter sent to the White House seen by Bloomberg.

The investigation follows the U.S. Biden Administration’s plea to OPEC to turn on the taps in an effort to rid itself of the stench of high gasoline prices at a delicate economic time for many Americans.

The FTC Chair Lina Khan has directed staff to come up with new legal theories that would give the FTC cause to target gas station deals that it feels are disadvantageous and even to investigate instances of price collusion among gas station chains—specifically targeting national chains that buy up family-owned businesses.

“Over the last few decades, retail fuel station chains have repeatedly proposed illegal mergers, suggesting that the agency’s approach has not deterred firms from proposing anticompetitive transactions in the first place,” Khan said in the letter.

The investigation in part will attempt to determine if major gas station chains force their franchisees to sell gas at inflated prices. Franchisees mostly have no control over prices at the pump.

The reason behind the push is clear: high prices at the pump, which is an unfavorable situation for any new administration. But a series of consolidations in the industry in recent years has also led to a quest to tighten up requirements for mergers.

Gasoline prices have soared since the start of the year and the start of Biden’s term in office. Since then, retail gasoline prices have risen nearly 50 percent.

One of the mechanisms for determining instances of collusion in setting higher gas prices will be to review the divergence between crude oil prices and retail gasoline prices.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Rising Energy Prices Send German Inflation To 13-Year High

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions

Top 5% Polluting Power Plants Account For 73% Of Global Emissions
Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot

Record Levels Of Lithium Found In Unlikely New Hotspot
China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant

China Starts Constructing $17-Billion Nuclear Power Plant
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL

Oil Majors Interested In Buying India’s Third-Largest Refiner BPCL


Most Commented

Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Reserves Doomed To Become The World’s Largest Stranded Asset

 Alt text

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Iran’s Huge Caspian Gas Find Is A Geopolitical Gamechanger

 Alt text

JP Morgan: Don’t Expect A ‘Shock’ Transition In Energy Markets
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com