ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Officials Issue Warning To Texas Oil Country As “Freak Storm” Approaches

By ZeroHedge - Nov 23, 2022, 7:30 PM CST

One of the snowiest spots in the country during the Thanksgiving holiday is a very unlikely place: the Texas panhandle.

Weather Underground provides two forecasts: the EURO Model beating the GFS Model regarding how much snow accumulation is expected across the Texas panhandle. 

The EURO model expects 12-18 inches for a large swath of the state's northernmost part, consisting of 26 counties. In Amarillo, forecasts show 18-24 inches.

The GFS model isn't as severe, with a large swath of the region forecasted to receive 8-12 inches with pockets of 12-18 inches south of Amarillo. 

Meteorologist John Homenuk tweeted: "The TX Panhandle needs precipitation, but I can't say this is how I envisioned them getting it in the short term." 

Homenuk tweeted snowfall forecasts through Saturday that show much of the Texas panhandle will expect accumulating snow. 

"The combination of high winds and heavy wet snow through Thursday night into Friday will create whiteout conditions which will make travel extremely dangerous," local news ABC 7 said. 

According to the National Weather Service, Texas Panhandle averages 17 inches of snow throughout the winter. If the weather models hold up, some areas could receive an entire year's worth of snow in the next few days. 

This is undoubtedly a 'freak' event but not unexpected, as we noted on Nov. 7 that "Frigid Weather Set To Swoop Across Country."

The Texas Railroad Commission warned oil and gas operators across the Midland-Odessa and Panhandle regions about wintry precipitation through Friday. 

The devastating cold snap of early 2021 is still fresh in the minds of millions of Texans. 

By Zerohedge.com

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

