“Of Course Not”: Venezuela Slams Russian Takeover Rumors

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.68 -0.25 -0.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.27 -0.64 -1.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.336 +0.018 +0.78%
Mars US 20 hours 54.78 +1.02 +1.90%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
Urals 2 days 54.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.80 -0.50 -0.86%
Mexican Basket 2 days 46.98 -0.55 -1.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.336 +0.018 +0.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.98 +0.23 +0.39%
Murban 2 days 61.22 +0.51 +0.84%
Iran Heavy 2 days 49.74 -0.64 -1.27%
Basra Light 2 days 66.46 +0.01 +0.02%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.59 -0.29 -0.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.80 -0.50 -0.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 57.80 -0.50 -0.86%
Girassol 2 days 58.91 -0.23 -0.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.11 -0.27 -0.74%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 37.68 +0.42 +1.13%
Canadian Condensate 59 days 47.93 +0.57 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 49 days 54.33 +0.57 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 51.08 +0.57 +1.13%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 21 hours 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 51.18 +0.57 +1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Central Alberta 21 hours 48.93 +0.57 +1.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 +0.75 +1.51%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
ANS West Coast 36 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.88 +0.57 +1.20%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.83 +0.57 +1.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.83 +0.57 +1.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.50 +0.75 +1.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.36 +0.57 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 1 hour China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 1 hour PETROLEUM for humanity 
  • 19 hours Why don't the other GOP candidates get mention?
  • 1 hour Brexit agreement
  • 9 hours Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 5 hours ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 19 hours Disenfranchised people are angry people - map of global electoral systems
  • 19 hours Bloomberg: shale slowing. Third wave of shale coming.
  • 5 hours Erdogan Holds All The Cards ... 3.6 Million Of Them
  • 4 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First
  • 1 day Spain Is On The Edge...Clashes Between Catalonia And "Madrid"
  • 1 day 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions

Breaking News:

“Of Course Not”: Venezuela Slams Russian Takeover Rumors

Energy Funds Hammered In Ultra-Volatile Oil Markets

Energy Funds Hammered In Ultra-Volatile Oil Markets

Hedge funds and money managers…

Are Electric Vehicle Mandates Next On The Table?

Are Electric Vehicle Mandates Next On The Table?

The ethanol mandate debate is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

“Of Course Not”: Venezuela Slams Russian Takeover Rumors

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 18, 2019, 1:30 PM CDT Russian Takeover Rumors

Venezuela will not hand over control of its cash-strapped state oil firm PDVSA to Russian oil giant Rosneft, a close aide to Nicolas Maduro told Russian news agency RIA Novosti, dismissing such reports as false.

“No, of course not,” Maduro’s close advisor Diosdado Cabello said, when asked could PDVSA be handed over to Rosneft.  

Venezuela has good relations with Rosneft and excellent relations with Russia, Cabello said. Vladimir Putin and Rosneft’s CEO Igor Sechin are Venezuela’s best friends, Cabello said, but dismissed reports that the country sitting on top of the world’s largest oil reserves is preparing to cede control over its state oil firm to the largest Russian oil company.

The Venezuelan government is readying to hand over control over state oil company PDVSA to Rosneft, a Venezuelan newspaper reported earlier this week, citing sources from the industry.

The radical move was supposedly being discussed as a way of erasing Caracas’ debt to Moscow, Russian news agency TASS reports, quoting El Nacional. The debt is sizeable: at the end of June this year, money owed to Rosneft alone stood at US$1.1 billion. That’s down from US$1.8 billion at end-March.

Two years ago, Caracas and Moscow sealed a deal for the restructuring of another US$3.15 billion debt to Russia over 10 years with minimum payments over the first six years. Since 2006, Russian loans to Venezuela have reached more than US$17 billion in total.

Related: Electric Vehicle Adoption Overshadowed By SUV Boom

According to the El Nacional report, Moscow had reacted positively to the suggestion, and several commissions had been set up and sent to Venezuela to evaluate the situation at PDVSA. The first feedback from these commissions was reportedly that the company was too large and it needed serious layoffs to become more competitive.

Caracas reportedly wants to hand control over to Rosneft without having to go through privatization. In any case, a change of ownership over PDVSA would need to be approved by the National Assembly, which is controlled by the opposition.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Lightning Strike Disrupts Key Oil Pipeline

Next Post

Lightning Strike Disrupts Key Oil Pipeline

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices
Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com