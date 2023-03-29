Octopus Trust Calls For Faster Grid Access In UK

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.89 -0.31 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 78.32 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.09 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.981 -0.049 -2.41%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.665 -0.048 -1.76%
Graph up Louisiana Light 15 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 15 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Chart Opec Basket 15 hours 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 71.20 -0.46 -0.64%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.665 -0.048 -1.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.08 +2.96 +3.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.82 +3.01 +3.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.58 +2.34 +3.19%
Graph down Basra Light 485 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.69 +2.42 +3.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.52 +2.19 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 15 hours 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.96 +0.40 +0.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 51.95 +0.39 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 75.35 +0.39 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.60 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 70.75 +0.39 +0.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 67.45 +0.39 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 67.45 +0.39 +0.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.75 +0.39 +0.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 77.70 +0.39 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 67.05 +0.39 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 15 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 15 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 15 hours 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 hours 65.73 +0.39 +0.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 15 hours 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 15 hours 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 15 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 15 hours 79.36 +3.94 +5.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 15 hours Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 7 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Octopus Trust Calls For Faster Grid Access In UK

BP And ADNOC Make $2 Billion Bid For Stake Israeli Gas Producer

BP And ADNOC Make $2 Billion Bid For Stake Israeli Gas Producer

BP and the ADNOC have…

Carbon Capture Technology And Its Growing Role in Decarbonisation

Carbon Capture Technology And Its Growing Role in Decarbonisation

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Octopus Trust Calls For Faster Grid Access In UK

By City A.M - Mar 29, 2023, 3:30 PM CDT

A leading trust has warned that National Grid needs to speed up grid connections for new renewable projects if it wants the UK’s investment climate to be more attractive.

Chris Gaydon, investment director at Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT), told City A.M. that grid access is the common denominator for all the different renewable technologies.

He said:  “There’s a lot of projects which are available for investment, but they’re just not attractive because their grid connection is so far into the future.

“National Grid has been very active, and made some statements recently about plans to fast track that. From my perspective, that’s very well received and hopefully that delivers on sort of faster grid connections across the place.”

Renewable projects have to join a production queue for grid access, which operates on a first come first served basis – even though only 30-40 per cent of transmission projects come to fruition, leaving many developments stalling behind projects lacking funds or with logistical issues.

National Grid has declared an amnesty for projects in the queue lacking funding – allowing them to back out without incurring fines.

Earlier this month, its electricity system operator also unveiled a five-point plan to expedite grid connections for electricity transmission-related projects.

This included updating modelling assumptions about which projects in the queue were feasible and fast-tracking battery storage projects.

There have been extensive calls within the industry, including from Octopus Energy boss Greg Jackson, for connections to be sped up for new projects so the UK can meet its vast renewable generation targets – however, it is unlikely the government will announce any reforms at the upcoming Green Day.

National Grid chief executive John Pettigrew has previously warned it will have to deploy seven times the amount of transmission cables in the current decades as it has done for the last 30 years of its operational existence.

National Grid has been approached for comment.

Octopus bullish despite sagging share price

Gaydon was speaking to City A.M. alongside fellow investment director David Bird after the renewables trust unveiled its full year results this morning.

ORIT reported solid growth for the second year running with net asset value up 12.3 per cent – and 25.9 per cent up since its IPO in December 2019.

Its gross asset value has climbed from £738m to £1.07bn with the value of all its investments totalling £1.3bn.

ORIT invests in solar, wind and battery projects across the UK and Europe with over 1GW of capacity across its 10 wind sites and 32 solar sites.

Around 86 per cent of its portfolio is operational, with the remaining 14 per cent in construction and development stages.

Once fully invested, the portfolio has the potential to power the equivalent of 522,000 homes with clean energy, an estimated 580,000 tonnes of carbon emissions avoided.

ADVERTISEMENT

ORIT’s share price has tumbled over the past six months – which it attributes to Truss’ mini-budget (Source: LSE)

Over the past year, it has completed eight transactions including entering a new country, Germany -and committing over £350m of capital across onshore and offshore wind, solar and battery storage.

However, the company has suffered a sharp drop in its share price over the past six months, with the FTSE 250 firm falling from 116p per share on 21 September a low of 89.5p per share earlier this week – meaning it is now trading at a discount.

Bird attributed this decline to a wider investor shift from renewable trusts after former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ mini-budget.

He said: “I think a lot of this was triggered by the dent in confidence in the UK that came from the mini-budget. Since then, I think investors have switched focus a little bit to either investing in bonds where yields have been quite high or to dealing with other areas of their portfolio.”

Rival offering Downing Renewables and Infrastructure Trust has seen its share price tumble from 119p to 101p per share over the same period on the FTSE AIM All-Share, a definitive drop-off but seemingly less definitive than ORIT’s decline.

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gulf of Mexico Auction Opens As Biden Compromises On Public Land

Next Post

Gulf of Mexico Auction Opens As Biden Compromises On Public Land

City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm

It Will Take Years To Replenish Strategic Petroleum Reserve: Granholm
The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

The First New U.S. Nuclear Reactor Since 2016 Begins Splitting Atoms

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Wind Power Accounted For 25% Of Texas’ Electricity Generation In 2022

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com