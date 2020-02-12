Occidental Expects $1.7B Impairments In Q4

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 51.50 +1.56 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 56.06 +2.05 +3.80%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.062 +3.47%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 50.44 +0.47 +0.94%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.16 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Urals 2 days 50.40 -1.45 -2.80%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 44.27 +0.55 +1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.850 +0.062 +3.47%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 53.53 -0.17 -0.32%
Graph down Murban 2 days 55.10 -0.34 -0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 46.97 +3.79 +8.78%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 56.79 +0.54 +0.96%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 56.38 +0.78 +1.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 55.09 +0.42 +0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 54.60 +0.40 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.16 -0.01 -0.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.38 +1.14 +3.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 27.44 +0.37 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 48.34 +0.37 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 50.34 +0.37 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 42.54 +0.37 +0.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 41.94 +0.37 +0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 46.44 +0.37 +0.80%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 37.94 +0.37 +0.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 54.44 -0.13 -0.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 52.66 -1.81 -3.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 43.89 +0.37 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 47.84 +0.37 +0.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 46.50 +0.50 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 40.25 +0.50 +1.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 57.67 +0.37 +0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 4 minutes China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 8 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 12 minutes Europe’s Green Deal: Same Hysteria, Same Destruction
  • 1 hour Has Trump put the USA at the service of Israel?
  • 14 hours OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 10 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 10 hours Trump reinvented tariffs and it worked
  • 13 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 14 hours An inside look at the lifestyle of a Climate Change Activist
  • 15 hours Can You Corner a Market by Shorting it?
  • 2 mins “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy
  • 1 day Solar Cells at 25 Cents Apiece (5 cents per watt)
  • 2 mins Canadian Pipelines finally getting built
  • 22 hours Giuliani has the goods on Hunter.

Breaking News:

China’s Gas Demand Growth Slows Further On Coronavirus Outbreak

Peak Shale Could Spark An Offshore Drilling Boom

Peak Shale Could Spark An Offshore Drilling Boom

One major U.S. shale CEO…

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Crashing Copper Prices Spell Trouble For Oil

Copper prices are crashing as…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Occidental Expects $1.7B Impairments In Q4

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 12, 2020, 10:30 AM CST Scoop rig

Occidental Petroleum expects to book around US$1.7 billion in impairments and costs for the fourth quarter of 2019 when it reports results later this month, the company said on Tuesday, attributing the charges to the sale of a stake in a gas pipeline operator and to the acquisition of Anadarko last year.

Oxy, which will announce its Q4 2019 results after market close on February 27, expects the fourth-quarter income to be impacted by pre-tax charges related to the Anadarko acquisition and other items affecting comparability, the company said in a filing to the SEC today.

Occidental expects to book US$1 billion worth of impairment and other charges for its investment in gas pipeline operator Western Midstream Partners, as well as another US$655 million in costs related to the acquisition of Anadarko, including employee-related severance and other integration-related costs.

Those charges and costs would be partially offset by a US$475-million net gain from the transfer of Midland basin assets to its joint venture with Colombia’s Ecopetrol, and a gain of US$84 million from derivatives and warrants.

Oxy bought Anadarko Petroleum last year in one of the biggest oil industry deals in recent years, and said last month that it would cut its majority interest in Western Midstream Partners to below 50 percent by the end of this year in order to trim some of its debt that it took on during the acquisition.  

Last month, Occidental was reported to have started layoffs across the United States in a drive to further cut costs after the acquisition of Anadarko. Oxy had already cut jobs in a voluntary exit program, but it has now moved to broad layoffs from Denver to the Permian, according to the Houston Chronicle.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Five Americans Charged With Breaking Iran Oil Sanctions

Next Post

China’s Gas Demand Growth Slows Further On Coronavirus Outbreak

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter

Guyana Officially Becomes Oil Exporter
Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise On Surprise Crude Draw

 U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

U.S. Unexpectedly Lifts Iran-Related Sanctions On Chinese Tanker Company

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

 Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories

Oil Falls Further On Rising Crude, Product Inventories


Most Commented

Alt text

The Unexpected Consequences Of Germany’s Anti-Nuclear Push

 Alt text

Is This The Death Knell For Nuclear?

 Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

Jim Cramer: ‘’Fossil Fuels Are Done’’
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com