U.S. Oil Producers Slash Jobs To Cut Costs

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.39 -0.17 -0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.19 -0.18 -0.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 +0.004 +0.18%
Mars US 3 hours 60.96 +0.10 +0.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.60 -0.02 -0.03%
Urals 21 hours 61.75 +2.00 +3.35%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.12 -2.49 -4.25%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.170 +0.004 +0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 21 hours 66.61 -3.05 -4.38%
Murban 21 hours 68.33 -3.14 -4.39%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 57.46 -1.21 -2.06%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.88 +0.16 +0.22%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 66.62 -1.06 -1.57%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Bonny Light 21 hours 66.21 -1.37 -2.03%
Girassol 21 hours 67.06 -1.21 -1.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.60 -0.02 -0.03%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 38.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 36.71 -3.39 -8.45%
Canadian Condensate 142 days 53.61 -3.09 -5.45%
Premium Synthetic 132 days 60.01 -3.09 -4.90%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.86 -3.54 -6.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.01 -3.84 -7.55%
Peace Sour 1 day 47.01 -3.84 -7.55%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.36 -3.49 -6.36%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.86 -3.04 -5.08%
Central Alberta 1 day 46.86 -3.84 -7.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.40 -3.05 -4.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 21 hours 49.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 368 days 70.73 +0.22 +0.31%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 53.51 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 57.46 -0.05 -0.09%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.75 -3.25 -6.13%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.84 -3.09 -4.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes IRAN / USA
  • 7 minutes Current strategy of Chinese military in hegemony conflict with United States. What is the end game here ?
  • 12 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 5 mins 10 Rockets hit US Air Base in Iraq
  • 10 hours How much cheaper is Russian natural gas for Germany than LNG from the United States with the NordStream 2 pipeline?
  • 1 hour Denmark gets 47% of its electricity from wind in 2019
  • 3 hours Iran Is Weak and Soleimani Is Still Dead
  • 6 hours O&G in CO Suffering : New Colorado Oil & Gas Law Already Impacting Industry
  • 4 hours US Shale: Technology
  • 10 hours Step Forward: Trump Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Will Be Signed On January 15
  • 10 hours What’s the history between US and Iran that has led to the escalated US- Iran conflict and allegations of economic terrorism?
  • 16 hours (1) Khamenei has cancer, is dying (2) His choice to lead is Soleimani . . oh he's dead, (3) Iran population 75% under 35 years old (4) U.S. "mistakenly" sent letter to Iraq they were leaving.
  • 19 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Mega Oil Hedge Cost “Around” $1 Billion

Oil Falls Further On Bearish Inventory Data

Oil Falls Further On Bearish Inventory Data

Crude prices fell further on…

Goldman Sachs: This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Goldman Sachs: This Oil Rally Won’t Last

Investment bank Goldman Sachs thinks…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Oil Producers Slash Jobs To Cut Costs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 09, 2020, 5:30 PM CST Workers at rig

Two major U.S. oil producers, Occidental Petroleum and Apache Corporation, have started slashing jobs this week as they look to cut costs in the slowdown of the U.S. shale production growth.

Occidental Petroleum began layoffs across the United States this week, the Houston Chronicle reports, as Oxy aims to further cut costs after it bought Anadarko Petroleum last year in one of the biggest oil industry deals in recent years.

Oxy had already cut jobs in a voluntary exit program, but it has now moved to broad layoffs from Denver to the Permian, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“While these (voluntary) programs have been successful and contributed significantly to our goals, we have determined that additional staff reductions are necessary,” Occidental’s chief executive officer Vicki Hollub said in an internal email to employees, as carried by Houston Chronicle.

Occidental has declined to quantify the terminations.

While Oxy made one of the industry’s largest acquisitions last year, it also took on a lot of debt in this transaction, so voluntary exit programs and broad layoffs are not unexpected.

“OXY’s acquisition of Anadarko is a significantly leveraging transaction, adding over $40 billion of debt to OXY’s capital structure at its outset,” Andrew Brooks, Moody’s Vice President, said in August as the rating agency downgraded Occidental’s rating.

Separately, Apache Corporation, based in Houston, is reorganizing operations to slash costs, and is eliminating 270 jobs as it closes its office in San Antonio, the Houston Chronicle reported on Thursday.

The San Antonio office has overseen the Alpine High natural gas production in the Permian, where Apache shut in production last year to mitigate the impact of the extremely low prices at the Waha hub in West Texas.

The latest layoffs come after Halliburton cut jobs, twice, last year, as it slashed jobs in Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Wyoming.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

North America Leads Global Crude Oil Pipeline Additions

Next Post

Trump Looks To Speed Up Oil Pipeline Permits By Dropping Climate Reviews

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Huge Crude Inventory Draw
Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

Oil Prices Soar As Iran Fires Missiles At U.S. Base

 Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall As API Reports A Surprise Crude Build

 JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

JP Morgan Raises 2020 Oil Price Outlook

 Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Iran Hits South Korea With $6 Billion Bill For Delivered Crude

Most Commented

Alt text

The Human Cost of the EV Revolution

 Alt text

Burn, Pay, Or Shut It Down: Three Evils For Permian Drillers

 Alt text

Emissions Soar As Permian Flaring Frenzy Breaks New Records

 Alt text

Is The Qatar Blockade Coming To An End?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com