OPEC’s Oil Market Share In India Drops to 15-Year Low

Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 86.90 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 87.44 -1.00 -1.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 30 mins 3.802 -0.229 -5.68%
Graph down Heating Oil 30 mins 2.672 -0.021 -0.76%
Graph up Gasoline 31 mins 2.462 +0.005 +0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 +1.12 +1.28%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.73 +1.49 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.50 +0.42 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 30 mins 85.36 +1.53 +1.83%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 2.462 +0.005 +0.21%

Graph down Marine 2 days 86.14 -0.40 -0.46%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.01 -0.30 -0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 83.70 +1.63 +1.99%
Graph down Basra Light 52 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.47 +1.79 +2.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 89.73 +1.49 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 89.73 +1.49 +1.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.40 +1.73 +1.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.50 +0.42 +0.48%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.78 +0.83 +1.17%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 72.95 +0.97 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.80 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 86.20 +0.97 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 83.40 +0.97 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 80.40 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 80.40 +0.97 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 83.70 +0.97 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 85.80 +0.97 +1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 80.40 +0.97 +1.22%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 88.94 +1.12 +1.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.37 +1.81 +2.07%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 80.85 +1.47 +1.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 84.80 +1.47 +1.76%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 84.80 +1.47 +1.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 83.50 +1.50 +1.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.25 +1.50 +1.98%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 89.75 +2.64 +3.03%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

OPEC’s Oil Market Share In India Drops to 15-Year Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 20, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

OPEC’s share of crude imports in India dropped last year to the lowest in at least 15 years, as the world’s third-largest oil importer bought more crude from North America to offset the inability to buy from Iran and Venezuela, Reuters has estimated, based on data obtained from industry sources.

OPEC continued to hold the largest share of India’s oil imports, but that share fell to 70 percent last year. To compare, back in 2008, India’s crude oil imports from the organization’s producers stood at 87 percent.

India has been trying to diversify its oil imports for years, considering high import dependence on OPEC as a geopolitical risk. The country had to stop purchases from OPEC members Iran and Venezuela over the past two years because of the U.S. sanctions. Indian refiners chose to abide by the sanctions regime and not give the United States reasons for possible secondary sanctions or for cutting off Indian companies from the U.S. financial system and markets.

The lack of crude from Venezuela and Iran was one of the reasons why OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports fell last year to the lowest at least since 2007. The other was Indian refiners opportunistically importing more crude from the United States and Canada when arbitrage allowed and prices were favorable.

India is one of the most price-sensitive large importers of oil, and last year it repeatedly called on OPEC and OPEC+ to increase production more than planned in order to bring international crude oil prices down.

Early last year, India called on the OPEC+ group to boost production, saying that it does not support “artificial cuts to keep the price going up.”  

As oil prices rallied at the beginning of 2021, India started to call on OPEC+ as early as January to consider the effects of higher oil prices on consumption in recovering economies.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

