OPEC Sees Bright Prospects For Global Oil Demand This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.04 +0.16 +0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 91.41 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 3.945 -0.014 -0.35%
Graph down Heating Oil 21 mins 2.824 -0.003 -0.10%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.661 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.87 +0.25 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.87 +0.25 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.84 -0.33 -0.36%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 87.88 +1.02 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.661 -0.005 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 90.27 +0.94 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 92.74 +1.17 +1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 86.52 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph down Basra Light 73 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 96.22 +0.79 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 94.16 +0.86 +0.92%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 94.77 +0.65 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.84 -0.33 -0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 75.15 +0.73 +0.98%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 75.56 +0.30 +0.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 91.81 +0.30 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 90.06 +0.30 +0.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 87.96 +0.30 +0.34%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 85.11 +0.30 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 85.11 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 87.21 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 90.76 +0.30 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 85.41 +0.30 +0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 91.87 +0.25 +0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 80.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 91.46 -1.74 -1.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 83.83 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 87.78 +0.22 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 86.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.00 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.85 +0.30 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 44 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 7 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 12 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 6 hours World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Make Way For The French Nuclear Power Renaissance

Democrat Senators Are Trying To Limit U.S. LNG Exports For All The Wrong Reasons

Democrat Senators Are Trying To Limit U.S. LNG Exports For All The Wrong Reasons

A group of 10 Democrat…

Hydropower Cements Its Place As The World's Most Popular Renewable Energy

Hydropower Cements Its Place As The World's Most Popular Renewable Energy

The hydropower market will continue…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Sees Bright Prospects For Global Oil Demand This Year

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 10, 2022, 2:30 PM CST

Stronger economic growth and the easing of COVID restrictions make the near-term prospects for global oil demand bright, with an upside potential, OPEC said on Thursday, keeping its forecast that consumption will exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2022.

In its closely-watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR), the organization revised up slightly, by 10,000 bpd, its annual oil demand estimate for 2022 to 100.8 million bpd, up from 100.79 million bpd in last month’s report.

Estimates for the third and fourth quarter of 2022 were revised up by 30,000 bpd and 20,000 bpd, respectively. OPEC sees global oil demand averaging 101.32 million bpd in Q3 2022, and 102.92 million bpd in Q4.

Overall annual demand growth this year was left unchanged at 4.2 million bpd. This year’s expected global demand average of 100.8 million bpd will exceed the 2019 level, OPEC said.

In last month’s report, OPEC also left its demand growth estimate for 2022 unchanged, and said that the effect of Omicron on oil demand had been weaker than expected a month earlier, and the oil market was set to be well-supported throughout 2022 despite monetary tightening policies.

In this month’s report, OPEC appears even more optimistic, although it left the demand growth forecast unchanged.

“As most world economies are expected to grow stronger, the near-term prospects for world oil demand are certainly on the bright side,” the cartel said in the report.

The COVID containment, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and labor shortages that could slow economic growth will continue to be the main challenges to the global economy this year, OPEC said.

“Nevertheless, upside potential to the forecast prevails, based on an ongoing observed strong economic recovery with the GDP already reaching pre-pandemic levels, supported by fiscal stimulus, and global trade levels reaching an all-time high in volume terms. Moreover, mobility is expected to gain further momentum, particularly with regard to the travel and tourism sector,” the organization added.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Political Chaos In Libya Threatens Oil Production, Again

Next Post

Make Way For The French Nuclear Power Renaissance

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply
Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline

Russia To Supply More Gas To China Via New Pipeline


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

Is The Energy Transition Moving Too Quickly?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com