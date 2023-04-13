OPEC Raises Forecast For China’s Oil Demand Growth Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.11 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.05 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.92 -0.32 -0.36%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.036 -0.057 -2.72%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.838 -0.035 -1.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 82.01 +1.58 +1.96%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.838 -0.035 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.73 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.88 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.03 +1.74 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 499 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 87.45 +2.40 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.93 +1.90 +2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 67.90 +1.57 +2.37%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 62.01 +1.73 +2.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 85.41 +1.73 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 83.66 +1.73 +2.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 80.81 +1.73 +2.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 87.76 +1.73 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 77.11 +1.73 +2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 43 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 9 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 8 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 8 hours Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

OPEC Raises Forecast For China’s Oil Demand Growth Again

Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

Despite a bullish week for…

Russia's Weekly Crude Oil Exports Plunge

Russia's Weekly Crude Oil Exports Plunge

Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Raises Forecast For China’s Oil Demand Growth Again

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 13, 2023, 8:23 AM CDT

Chinese oil demand is set to grow by 760,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, OPEC said on Thursday, raising slightly its demand growth outlook for China while leaving global oil demand projections unchanged from last month.

China’s oil demand is now expected to average 15.61 million bpd this year, up by 760,000 bpd year-over-year, OPEC said in its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) today. The latest growth estimate is higher than the 710,000 bpd growth expected in last month’s report.

While raising the outlook on China, OPEC left its global oil demand growth estimate unchanged at 2.3 million bpd for 2023, flagging uncertainties about economic growth, which could be threatened by the ongoing monetary tightening by the Fed and other central banks.

But China has seen a rebound in fuel consumption since the country ditched the ‘zero-Covid’ policy at the end of last year, OPEC said.

“In 1Q23, world oil demand is estimated to have grown by a healthy 2.1 mb/d y-o-y, on the back of a strong rebound in China’s oil demand, as well as solid oil demand data in other non-OECD regions, particularly the Middle East and Asia,” the cartel noted.

The world’s top crude oil importer will lead oil consumption growth in emerging markets this year, according to OPEC.

“Looking ahead, oil demand for most products has been on a strong rebound since abandonment of the country’s restrictive zero-COVID-19 policy. Domestic mobility and air travel in China are at close to 80% of pre-pandemic levels,” OPEC said.  

In addition, February data points to the manufacturing and services sectors rebounding after the reopening, OPEC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Increased travel will boost demand for transportation fuels, gasoil demand will rise on the back of construction projects, and “a vibrant petrochemical sector” is also set to raise oil demand in China this year, according to OPEC. In the second quarter of 2023, Chinese oil demand is expected to see annual growth of 1.0 million bpd, while growth in the third quarter is also pegged at a solid 800,000 bpd year-on-year.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Asia Rushes To Buy Spot Oil Cargoes After OPEC+ Cuts

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision

Morgan Stanley Cuts Oil Price Forecast After OPEC+ Decision
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will EVs Really Crush All Oil And Gas Demand?

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com