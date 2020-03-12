OPEC+ Panel Cancels Next Week’s Meeting

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 30.92 -2.06 -6.25%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 32.73 -3.06 -8.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.867 -0.011 -0.59%
Graph down Mars US 19 hours 31.78 -1.18 -3.58%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.71 +0.17 +0.48%
Graph up Urals 2 days 32.25 +0.85 +2.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.47 +1.14 +3.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 35.47 +1.14 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 27.40 +1.47 +5.67%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.867 -0.011 -0.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 34.57 +0.53 +1.56%
Graph up Murban 2 days 35.69 +0.57 +1.62%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 29.04 +0.05 +0.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 37.31 +0.81 +2.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 35.26 -0.63 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 36.49 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Girassol 2 days 36.39 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.71 +0.17 +0.48%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.28 -1.96 -9.68%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 17.58 -1.38 -7.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 33.83 -1.38 -3.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 33.38 -1.38 -3.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 28.73 -1.38 -4.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 22.98 -1.38 -5.67%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 22.98 -1.38 -5.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 27.23 -1.38 -4.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 31.98 -1.38 -4.14%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 23.48 -1.38 -5.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 35.47 +1.14 +3.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 23.25 -1.50 -6.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 37.99 +3.56 +10.34%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 26.93 -1.38 -4.87%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 30.88 -1.38 -4.28%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 29.50 -1.50 -4.84%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.50 +1.25 +5.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.59 +1.38 +3.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Putin Getting Russia's Economy All Wrong?
  • 5 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 11 mintues MBS has asked the former Saudi Energy Mgr Al-Falih to talk to Russia's Novak
  • 3 hours OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 17 mins Bunglecrats strike again!
  • 1 hour Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.
  • 1 min Rip. S&P.
  • 2 hours Right Location, Wrong Value Source
  • 14 hours Oil Apocalypse . . . . Putin said, "Nyet" to Mohammed bin Salman
  • 6 hours Italy - tragedy of epic proportions unfolding. Should be on total lockdown. 49 deaths today like would be 1130 in China cause 23 times less population
  • 2 mins Low Energy Price Crossfeed
  • 11 hours Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 33 mins Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 14 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 1 day “The era of cheap & abundant energy is long gone. Money supply & debt have grown faster than real economy. Debt saturation is now a real risk, requiring a global scale reset.”"We are now in new era of expensive unconventional energy

Breaking News:

Tesla Plans To Ditch Cobalt In New Batteries

Uber's Green Competitor Is Riding A $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Uber's Green Competitor Is Riding A $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Millennials are slowing taking control…

Can U.S. Shale Survive The Oil Price War?

Can U.S. Shale Survive The Oil Price War?

US Shale is facing a…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Panel Cancels Next Week’s Meeting

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 12, 2020, 10:30 AM CDT Abdulaziz

The March 18 meeting of the OPEC+ panel monitoring the oil market and producers’ compliance with quotas has been canceled, a source in one delegation told Russia’s news agency TASS on Thursday, as Saudi Arabia and its OPEC allies face off with Russia in an escalating oil price war after the OPEC+ group failed to agree on joint actions last Friday.

The meeting of the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, scheduled for next week, is unlikely to take place, three sources familiar with the plans told Reuters, with one source saying that the meeting would be postponed.  

OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, has signaled it would not attend the panel meeting, regardless of its format, one of the sources told Reuters.

Earlier today, reports suggested that the meeting would go ahead, but in a teleconference format because of the coronavirus outbreak which is spreading in Europe, Bloomberg quoted Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Nurlan Nogaev as saying on Thursday.

Russia’s energy ministry believes that under the circumstances a teleconference is the most adequate format for holding the meeting, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday, but didn’t confirm the date of March 18, saying that “we need to ascertain if we have received an official invitation.”

Related: Uber's Green Competitor Is Riding A $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

On Wednesday, Novak said that Russia would send representatives to the meeting of the OPEC+ panel, reiterating Moscow’s readiness to continue cooperation with OPEC in some form after the collapse of the OPEC+ production cut deal and oil prices. 

Novak’s comments came a day after he said that “the doors aren’t closed” to future cooperation between Russia and OPEC, despite the breakup of the OPEC+ production cut agreement.

OPEC+ has meetings scheduled for May or June to assess the situation on the market, the Russian minister said, but his Saudi counterpart seemed to dismiss Russia’s comments that cooperation should continue.   

“I fail to see the wisdom for holding meetings in May-June that would only demonstrate our failure in attending to what we should have done in a crisis like this and taking the necessary measures,” Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Reuters on Tuesday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

U.S. Discusses Buying Oil For SPR To Help Shale Drillers

Next Post

Tesla Plans To Ditch Cobalt In New Batteries

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage
Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

 950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion


Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Collapse Will Lead To Higher Oil Prices

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

A Third Of Fossil Fuel Assets May Soon Be Stranded
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com