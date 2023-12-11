OPEC+ Output Cuts May Have No Effect Unless Extended Further

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.42 +0.19 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.10 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.53 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.439 -0.142 -5.50%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.049 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 38 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.049 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 75.45 +1.01 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 4 days 76.20 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 75.86 +1.34 +1.80%
Graph down Basra Light 742 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.19 +1.48 +1.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.66 +1.57 +2.09%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.37 +1.23 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.47 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 195 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 51.23 +1.39 +2.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 73.38 +1.89 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 71.63 +1.89 +2.71%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 62.93 +1.84 +3.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 56.98 +0.64 +1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 60.88 +1.54 +2.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 64.08 +1.89 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 57.23 +0.14 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 11 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.31 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 78.44 -0.72 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 5 days e-cars not selling
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Output Cuts May Have No Effect Unless Extended Further

The World’s Safest and Deadliest Sources of Energy

The World’s Safest and Deadliest Sources of Energy

As the world moves toward…

COP28 Comes to its Crescendo in Drive for Fossil Phase-out

COP28 Comes to its Crescendo in Drive for Fossil Phase-out

Throughout the day Monday, hopes…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Output Cuts May Have No Effect Unless Extended Further

By Charles Kennedy - Dec 11, 2023, 2:30 PM CST

Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on Monday indicated that OPEC+ 2.2 million barrel-per-day production cuts in the first-quarter of the New Year will be counterbalanced by a potential supply surplus, signaling a bearish outlook for oil prices. 

OPEC+ output cut announcements resulting from a November 30 meeting failed to move the needle on oil prices, prompting the Saudi Energy Minister to criticize commentators for failing to understand the deal. It also prompted an urgent trip for Russian President Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia, and a flurry of speculation that the cartel has lost its ability to move the market due to increased U.S. output. 

Both Saudi Arabia and Russia have indicated that cuts may be extended beyond the first quarter of 2024; however, this has done little to assuage analyst concerns over what amounts to a short, three-month voluntary output cut agreement. 

"I don't think a three-month cut is long enough to make a meaningful difference in terms of physical supply even if everyone stuck to it," Surrey Clean Energy director Adi Imsirovic told Reuters on Monday.

Analysts from both Macquarie and Investic echoed this sentiment in statements to Reuters. 

"Unfortunately, we won't have an idea of January output until the end of that month, and this is a long time in the oil market," Investic’s Callum Macpherson said, adding: "The cuts are only scheduled to last for three months and it can take up to one or two months for cuts to be implemented."

Macquarie also suggested cuts will need to be extended for an effect. 

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that U.S. average daily production in September was unchanged from its record-high rate in August of 13.24 million barrels. In the period from 2014-2016, the Saudis managed to disrupt American shale producers with output cuts that led to oil prices shedding 70%. Now, however, American shale producers have consolidated and are less vulnerable to OPEC output decisions. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia, Iran To Benefit as Venezuelan Crude Discount Narrows

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory
Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC

Crude Oil Tanks Nearly 4% as US Output Overshadows OPEC
Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden

Second Israel-Linked Vessel Seized in the Gulf of Aden
Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High

Saudi Arabia May Have Set the Price of Its Oil Too High
Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

Saudis Ask U.S. for Restraint As Houthis Direct Missiles At Israel

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Trillion Dollar Bailout: What Xi Really Wants From Biden

 Alt text

U.S. Cements Position as Energy Superpower with Soaring Oil Exports

 Alt text

Is the Global Energy Transition Simply Too Expensive?

 Alt text

Why Diesel Usually Costs More Than Gasoline
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com