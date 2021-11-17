OPEC: Oil Will Be King Of The Global Energy Mix Until At Least 2045

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.83 -1.93 -2.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.00 -1.43 -1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.915 -0.262 -5.06%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.382 -0.049 -2.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.294 -0.056 -2.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.71 -0.29 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 80.71 -0.29 -0.36%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +1.02 +1.26%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.01 +1.17 +1.45%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 77.11 -0.52 -0.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.294 -0.056 -2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.85 +1.38 +1.71%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.87 +1.07 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.63 +1.07 +1.40%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 83.12 +0.46 +0.56%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.70 +1.05 +1.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +1.02 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +1.02 +1.26%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.52 +1.15 +1.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.01 +1.17 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 61.84 +0.61 +1.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 61.61 -0.12 -0.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 79.76 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 81.16 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 76.26 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 72.86 -0.12 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 72.86 -0.12 -0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 75.76 -0.12 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 76.76 -0.12 -0.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 72.76 -0.12 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 80.71 -0.29 -0.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.25 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.00 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 83.51 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 74.71 -0.12 -0.16%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.66 -0.12 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.66 -0.12 -0.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.25 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 71.00 -0.25 -0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 84.20 +0.08 +0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 23 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 1 day MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 5 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 19 hours NordStream2
  • 4 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 5 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 7 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Environmentalists Sue South Africa Over Plans For New Coal Capacity

Will Oil Ever Become Truly Worthless?

Will Oil Ever Become Truly Worthless?

The global energy transition has…

Commerce Department Rejects Tariff Request For Imported Solar Panels

Commerce Department Rejects Tariff Request For Imported Solar Panels

The U.S. Commerce Department has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC: Oil Will Be King Of The Global Energy Mix Until At Least 2045

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 17, 2021, 8:00 AM CST

Oil will continue to be the fuel with the single largest share of the global energy mix by 2045, meeting 28 percent of energy demand then, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday, stressing the need for investments in oil supply to meet consumption. 

“Oil is expected to retain its number one position in the global energy mix and provide 28 percent of the world’s energy needs by 2045,” Barkindo said at the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi, presenting OPEC’s World Oil Outlook (WOO).

The outlook says that global oil demand is expected to continue to grow into the mid-2030s to 108 million barrels per day (bpd), after which it is set to plateau until 2045. The industry will need cumulative long-term upstream, midstream, and downstream oil-related investments of $11.8 trillion by 2045, OPEC said when it first unveiled the outlook.

“Despite decelerating oil demand growth in the second part of the forecast period and strong growth in other energy sources, such as other renewables, gas and nuclear, oil is expected to retain the highest share in the global energy mix during the entire period. In 2020, oil accounted for 30% of global energy requirements. Alongside post-pandemic oil demand recovery, the share of oil is anticipated to gradually increase to a level of more than 31% by 2025, before it begins a decline and reach 28% by 2045,” according to OPEC’s outlook.

Discussing the need for oil investment in view of meeting demand in the long term, Barkindo said today that “any talk of the oil and gas industries being consigned to the past and of the need to halt new investments in oil and gas is wrong-headed.”

“Let me stress that the return of investments is a core objective of the Declaration of Cooperation,” he said, referring to the agreement of the OPEC+ group, which has been managing supply to the market for several years now.

OPEC, oil industry executives, and analysts have been warning this year that chronic underinvestment in oil supply, while demand is still growing, would lead to energy crunches within a few years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

WTI Crude Recovers On Cushing Inventory Draw, Gasoline Draw

Next Post

Federal Court Refuses To Move Line 5 Case To State Court

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty
U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip
Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw
The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America

The World’s Cheapest Electric Vehicle Is Coming To America
WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Forecasts Turn Sour As Demand Keeps Growing

 Alt text

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

 Alt text

Biden Administration Begs OPEC For More Oil

 Alt text

A Global Oil Shortage Is Inevitable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com