OPEC+ May Keep Production Quota Unchanged At Next Week’s Meeting

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.76 -0.50 -0.51%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 107.1 +0.51 +0.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 106.3 +3.66 +3.57%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.139 -0.415 -4.85%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 3.453 +0.024 +0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Graph down Marine 29 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 29 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 29 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 241 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 29 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 29 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 29 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.35 +2.47 +3.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 83.16 +2.28 +2.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 99.41 +2.28 +2.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 97.66 +2.28 +2.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 95.56 +2.28 +2.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 92.71 +2.28 +2.52%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 92.71 +2.28 +2.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 94.81 +2.28 +2.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 98.36 +2.28 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 93.01 +2.28 +2.51%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 102.4 +2.17 +2.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 93.75 +2.25 +2.46%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 87.50 +2.25 +2.64%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 105.1 -0.73 -0.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 91.91 +2.28 +2.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 95.86 +2.28 +2.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 95.86 +2.28 +2.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 93.75 +2.25 +2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 87.50 +2.25 +2.64%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 106.5 +0.28 +0.26%

Flash Floods Disrupt Operations At Middle East’s Largest Oil Bunkering Hub

East African Governments Clash With Environmentalists Over New Oil Pipeline

East African Governments Clash With Environmentalists Over New Oil Pipeline

East African governments are clashing…

Guyana Poised To Break $1 Billion In Oil And Gas Revenue This Year

Guyana Poised To Break $1 Billion In Oil And Gas Revenue This Year

The burgeoning Guyanese offshore oil…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

OPEC+ May Keep Production Quota Unchanged At Next Week’s Meeting

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 28, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT

The OPEC+ group will decide at the meeting next week whether they should keep production targets steady, or a small output hike, eight anonymous OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Thursday.

OPEC+’s current production cuts that have been in place for years will be fully wound back as of August 2022. After that, OPEC+ members would be free to raise production. But the group is still meeting next week to discuss their course of action even after the production curtailments have been fully rolled back.

Two of the OPEC+ sources said that a modest increase for September will be discussed, while five suggested that the group was likely to keep September production targets steady with August’s.

OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee meeting will be held next week on Tuesday, with the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. Vienna time. The full OPEC+ Ministerial meeting will follow immediately after the JMMC meeting.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration remains optimistic that OPEC+ will have some sort of positive announcement stemming from the meeting, according to an anonymous senior U.S. administration official who spoke to Reuters on Thursday. The Administration’s hopeful outlook on the possibility of getting OPEC+ to raise its actual production stems from U.S. President Joe Biden’s meetings last week to Saudi Arabia. The official noted, however, that “these are decisions that OPEC members have to make and we respect that process.”

Regardless of the OPEC+ targets, the group has failed to live up to its production commitments on a regular basis, and the shortfall of actual production from the targets have mushroomed to more than 300%, some 2.84 million bpd below its output target for the month of June. July’s quota was set even higher, and August higher yet.

This massive shortfall is despite some big production gains from Russia in June of 730,000 bpd. The 10 OPEC producers part of the OPEC+ pact produced a million bpd less than targeted.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

