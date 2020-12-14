OPEC Lowers Oil Demand Forecast While Production Rises

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 46.84 -0.15 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.15 -0.14 -0.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 2.678 -0.004 -0.15%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 48.09 +0.42 +0.88%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 49.58 +0.71 +1.45%
Graph up Urals 27 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 49.45 -0.17 -0.34%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 45.50 +0.08 +0.18%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 2.678 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 50.56 +0.17 +0.34%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 51.09 +0.46 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 46.98 -0.66 -1.39%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 51.99 +0.20 +0.39%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 49.36 -0.60 -1.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 49.45 -0.17 -0.34%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 49.45 -0.17 -0.34%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 50.84 -0.46 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 49.58 +0.71 +1.45%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 days 32.93 +0.39 +1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.07 -0.21 -0.61%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 45.57 -0.21 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 46.97 -0.21 -0.45%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 40.87 -0.21 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 39.57 -0.21 -0.53%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 39.57 -0.21 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 40.92 -0.21 -0.51%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 42.47 -0.21 -0.49%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 39.62 -0.21 -0.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 48.59 -0.12 -0.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 43.50 +1.50 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 37.25 +1.50 +4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.33 +1.58 +3.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 40.94 +1.47 +3.72%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.89 +1.47 +3.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 44.89 +1.47 +3.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 43.50 +1.50 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.75 -0.25 -0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 51.36 +0.59 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 24 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 4 hours ICE Engines Hear to Stay Regardless of War Against
  • 9 hours CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 2 hours Natural Gas Precaution
  • 7 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 hours Tesla Semi

Breaking News:

OPEC Lowers Oil Demand Forecast While Production Rises

Upheaval In Big Oil’s Board Rooms

Upheaval In Big Oil’s Board Rooms

Are frustrated corporate executives right…

World Oil Demand Hits Two-Month High

World Oil Demand Hits Two-Month High

Global demand for road fuels…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Lowers Oil Demand Forecast While Production Rises

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 14, 2020, 6:30 PM CST

OPEC has lowered its oil demand forecast for 2020 again, according to the latest version of the Monthly Oil Market Report released on Monday.

OPEC now expects global oil demand to fall to 9.77 million barrels per day in 2020 to reach 89.99 million barrels per day this year, compared to over 90 million bpd projected for its November MOMR. 

OPEC’s projections for 2021 oil demand is 95.89 million bpd, down 410,000 from its projection of 96.3 million bpd that the group made in its November MOMR, and 96.8 million bpd that it made in its October MOMR.

Meanwhile, OPEC’s oil production increased in November, according to the latest MOMR, adding 707,000 bpd on average, mostly from Libya—not beholden to the production quotas--which accounted for 656,000 bpd of the increase.

Production increases were also seen from Iran (+39,000 bpd), the UAE (+75,000 bpd), and Venezuela (+25,000 bpd).

OPEC has agreed to lift production by 500,000 bpd next year and will reevaluation where the market is to determine the next month’s quota. OPEC will hold their next meeting on January 4.

Libya has voiced its plans to increase its oil production and has previously stated that it will not accept any production quota until such a point where it can reliably produce 1.7 million bpd—compared to its current 1.108 million bpd.

Iran, too, has promised to increase its oil production to 2.3 million bpd in 2021, up from 1.986 million bpd now.

OPEC estimated that overall, global liquids production in November increased by 1.62 million bpd over October, to average 92.53 million bpd.

Oil prices were trading up on Monday, with WTI trading up 0.94% at $47.01 at 5:00 p.m. ET, with Brent up 0.70% at $50.32—still holding above $50 per barrel, despite increased production and decreased oil demand prospects.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libyan Government Denies Gasoline Shortage

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident

Lithuanians Urged To Stockpile Food Amid Reports Of Nuclear Power Incident
Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’

Finland Shuts Down Nuclear Reactor After ‘Severe Abnormal Disturbance’
OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist

OPEC+ Forced To Reschedule Meeting As Disagreements Persist
Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build

Oil Price Rally Stalls On Large Crude Build
Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch

Oil Crash Continues To Claim Bankruptcy Victims In U.S. Shale Patch


Most Commented

Alt text

Why The World Can’t Quit Fossil Fuels

 Alt text

Oil Plunges After EIA Reports Huge Crude Build

 Alt text

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

 Alt text

How Fast Will The Electric Industry Exit Coal?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com