Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 54.29 -0.01 -0.02%
Brent Crude 60.56 +0.07 +0.12%
Mars US 56.21 +0.07 +0.12%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 58.72 +1.02 +1.77%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Mexican Crude Basket 52.72 +0.60 +1.15%
Natural Gas 2.913 +0.02 +0.69%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 59.28 +1.35 +2.33%
Murban 61.88 +1.15 +1.89%
Iran Heavy Crude 57.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Basra Light 56.08 -0.46 -0.81%
Saharan Blend 60.81 +0.06 +0.10%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Bonny Light 60.91 +0.09 +0.15%
Girassol 61.01 +0.09 +0.15%
Opec Basket 58.27 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.77 +0.25 +0.63%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 60.64 +0.35 +0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 50.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 44.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 60.75 +0.29 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 48.25 -0.08 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 52.20 -0.08 -0.15%
Eagle Ford 52.20 -0.08 -0.15%
Oklahoma Sweet 50.75 -0.08 -0.16%
Kansas Common 44.75 +0.25 +0.56%
Buena Vista 61.33 +0.48 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 25 mins OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018
  • 4 hours Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas
  • 6 hours UK’s Largest Independent Oil Producer To Begin North Sea Drilling In 2018
  • 8 hours Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three
  • 10 hours PetroChina Boosts November Oil Product Exports Significantly
  • 12 hours Russia’s Gazprom To Help Build Iran-India Gas Pipeline
  • 13 hours Canadian Oil Drilling To Grow In 2018: Petroleum Association
  • 1 day Mexico Spends Record $1.25 Billion On 2018 Oil Hedge
  • 1 day OPEC Output Drops By 80,000 BPD On Iraq Output Instability
  • 1 day UK Oil & Gas Reserves Fall To 5.7 Billion BOE
  • 1 day Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher
  • 1 day Petrobras Pipeline Sale Sparks Interest From Investors Worldwide
  • 1 day BP Launches Share Buyback As Q3 Profit Beats Estimates
  • 1 day Railway Company Lawsuit Highlights Dangers Of Oil By Rail
  • 2 days Alaska Watchdog Orders Oil Well Shut-Downs
  • 2 days 80 Oil Pipeline Companies Off The Hook For Wetlands Damage
  • 2 days Chad Considers Handing Over $1.4B Oil Deal To Exxon
  • 2 days Investors Have Yet To Receive PDVSA’s $842M Bond Payment
  • 2 days Puerto Rico Scraps $300M Power Grid Deal With Whitefish Energy
  • 2 days Bahrain Wants Qatar's GCC Membership Frozen
  • 3 days Violence Ensues Following Kurdistan President Resignation
  • 3 days Chevron Cancels Plan To Exit Bangladesh Gas Field
  • 3 days Sanctions Force Rosneft To Shut Down Oil Project
  • 5 days Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now
  • 5 days Higher Oil Prices Help Exxon Beat Q3 Forecasts Despite Harvey
  • 5 days Iraq Takes Saudi’s Spot As #2 Oil Exporter To U.S.
  • 5 days Big Oil Sinks $1 Billion Into Climate Fund
  • 6 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Auction To Proceed Despite Injunction
  • 6 days U.S. To Move In On Africa’s LNG Market
  • 6 days PDVSA Keeps Investors Guessing
  • 6 days Iraq Begins Pumping Kirkuk Oil From KRG Pipeline
  • 6 days Brazil’s Pre-Salt Deepwater Blocks Ready For Auction
  • 6 days ConocoPhillips Back In Black In Q3, Further Cuts Capex
  • 6 days Hurricane Harvey Impact On Gulf Coast Refiners Similar To Katrina
  • 6 days Saudis Pursue European Market Share With Huge Acquisition
  • 6 days U.S.-Russia Relations Strained Over North Korea Situation
  • 6 days U.S. Oil & Gas Drillers Turn To Smaller Acquisitions
  • 6 days Tadawul Seeks Exclusive Aramco Listing
  • 7 days Argentina Plans $21.5-Billion Oil Investment
  • 7 days Iraq And Kurdistan To Collaborate On Oil Production

Breaking News:

OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018

The 4 Factors Driving Next Year’s Oil Markets

The 4 Factors Driving Next Year’s Oil Markets

As earnings season enters full…

The Oil Investment For The Long Haul

The Oil Investment For The Long Haul

While many oil companies still…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Likely to Keep Cuts Through 2018

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Nov 01, 2017, 11:00 PM CDT OPEC

OPEC is likely to keep its 1.2 million barrels per day of production reductions in place through the end of 2018, according to bloc sources from the Gulf who spoke to Reuters.

Another 600,000 bpd of output has been cut by Russia and nine other nations to boost the effects of the OPEC agreement. The group of non-OPEC nations have agreed to extend their cuts through March 2018 so far.

OPEC will meet at its Vienna headquarters on November 30th, marking the one-year anniversary of the industry cartel’s agreement to orchestrate a solution to the global oil supply glut. The deal went into effect on January 1st, 2017.

Production in Venezuela and Iraq has been falling in recent weeks due to escalating domestic strife. U.S. sanctions and infrastructural issues put Venezuela on track to lose 240,000 bpd of production next year. The Kurdish independence referendum in Iraq has caused northern oil output to topple as the government grapples for control of the Kirkuk oilfields from the KRG.  Retuers sources added that other OPEC members are unlikely to increase production to offset these under-producers.

“OPEC is likely to stay the course for the rest of 2018. We want to see commercial stocks going down,” one source said. “The feeling in OPEC is that $60 (£45.2) (a barrel) should be the floor for oil prices next year.”

Related: How Many Barrels Of Oil Are Needed To Mine One Bitcoin?

State-run Saudi Aramco had been aiming for a $60 barrel prior to its initial public offering, due to take place in the second half of next year. The foreign venue for the listing has yet to be announced, but New York and London are considered to be the top contenders for the financial event – to be the largest of its kind in financial history.

Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader of OPEC due to its position as the bloc’s top producer. Iraq and Iran take the No. 2 and No. 3 positions.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Russia’s Rosneft To Invest Billions In Iranian Oil & Gas

Next Post

Ford Races Ahead Of Detroit's Big Three

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure After API Reports Large Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. API Reports Strong Crude Inventory Draw

 Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

Morgan Stanley: Oil Stocks Are Very Interesting Now

 Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Up After API Reports Huge Gasoline Draw

 Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Huge Crude Draw Pushes Oil Prices Even Higher

Most Commented

Alt text

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 Alt text

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Alt text

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 Alt text

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com