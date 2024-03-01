OPEC Lifts Production in February

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.08 +1.82 +2.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.61 +1.70 +2.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.76 +1.54 +1.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.848 -0.012 -0.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.615 +0.034 +1.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 119 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.615 +0.034 +1.30%

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.39 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.15 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 823 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.95 +0.72 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.20 +0.53 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 276 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.31 -0.48 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.41 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.66 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 71.26 -0.28 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.26 -0.28 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 75.51 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.49 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.14 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 82.84 -0.33 -0.40%

OPEC Lifts Production in February

EIA Confirms Moderate Crude Build, Products Draw

EIA Confirms Moderate Crude Build, Products Draw

Crude oil prices went lower…

Warren Buffett Regrets Owning Electric Utilities

Warren Buffett Regrets Owning Electric Utilities

Buffett recognizes that the US…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

OPEC Lifts Production in February

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 01, 2024, 1:30 PM CST

OPEC raised its oil production in January despite voluntary production cuts that the group was supposed to be adhering to, according to new data published on Friday by Bloomberg.

A new Bloomberg survey showed that OPEC’s production rose by 110,000 barrels per day to 26.68 million barrels per day—with Libya accounting for much of the increase as it brought production back online at its Sharara oilfield.

Sharara has been closed due to unrest in the country.

Iraq—a chronic overproducer, did lower its February production, but it is still producing more than its agreement with OPEC calls for. The survey showed that the UAE also produced more than its quota.

OPEC voluntarily agreed to deepen its oil production cuts for the first quarter of this year, although several members have been struggling to meet those commitments. Several countries have promised to make up for any overages in subsequent months.

Most analysts predict that OPEC+ will extend its production cuts into the second quarter, and the market is eagerly awaiting the news from the group regarding their plans for April and beyond.

OPEC+’s voluntary production cuts could even be extended through the end of the year, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters earlier this week. The sources said that extending the cuts into the second quarter was “likely”.

OPEC+ members collectively decided to voluntarily cut 2.2 million bpd from the group’s production this quarter, although much of that was production cuts that were already in effect, including Saudi Arabia’s 1 million bpd voluntary cut. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has always left the door open to extending the cuts, saying as far back as December that the production cuts could extend beyond March should the market require it.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

