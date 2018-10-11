OPEC Continues To Cut Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 70.72 -2.45 -3.35%
Brent Crude 11 mins 80.09 -3.00 -3.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.220 -0.064 -1.95%
Mars US 21 hours 78.37 -1.59 -1.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 82.60 -0.57 -0.69%
Urals 2 days 81.50 +0.28 +0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 81.93 -1.80 -2.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 81.93 -1.80 -2.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Mexican Basket 2 days 75.77 -1.59 -2.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.220 -0.064 -1.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 14 hours 81.73 -2.30 -2.74%
Murban 14 hours 82.69 -2.55 -2.99%
Iran Heavy 2 days 79.19 -1.63 -2.02%
Basra Light 2 days 81.84 -2.61 -3.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 82.85 -2.08 -2.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 85.02 -1.70 -1.96%
Girassol 2 days 82.09 -2.48 -2.93%
Opec Basket 2 days 82.60 -0.57 -0.69%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 28.97 -1.87 -6.06%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 18.17 -7.79 -30.01%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.17 -1.79 -2.71%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 73.32 -1.79 -2.38%
Sweet Crude 2 days 41.17 -6.79 -14.16%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.17 -7.29 -17.17%
Peace Sour 2 days 35.17 -7.29 -17.17%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.67 -5.29 -8.54%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 45.67 -6.29 -12.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 35.17 -6.79 -16.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 81.93 -1.80 -2.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Giddings 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
ANS West Coast 3 days 84.00 +0.64 +0.77%
West Texas Sour 2 days 67.12 -1.79 -2.60%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.07 -1.79 -2.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.62 -1.79 -2.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -1.75 -2.68%
Buena Vista 3 days 83.72 +0.67 +0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Dow logs 830-point loss
  • 9 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 14 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 2 hours Iranian Sanctions - What Are The Facts?
  • 5 hours Brex(out): Tony Blair Sees 50-50 Chance Of Another Brexit Referendum
  • 4 hours China Thirsty for Canadian Crude
  • 18 hours The World’s Most Dangerous Black Markets
  • 6 hours U.S. - Saudi Arabia: President Trump Says Saudi Arabia's King Wouldn't Survive "Two Weeks" Without U.S. Backing
  • 5 hours BMW to Take Control of China Joint Venture in $4 Billion Deal
  • 13 hours World to Install Over One Trillion Watts of Clean Energy by 2023
  • 24 hours World’s Oil Traders Face Off Over Price Outlook As Iran Sanctions Near
  • 14 hours UN Report Suggests USD $240 Per Gallon Gasoline Tax to Fight Global Warming
  • 13 hours Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 3 hours U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects
  • 1 day Tesla Sued By Nevada Over Unpaid Taxes
  • 5 hours Strong USD is a bigger problem than high oil prices

Breaking News:

OPEC Continues To Cut Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

Why Is This Little-Known Element Up Over 300%

Why Is This Little-Known Element Up Over 300%

Element ‘’V’’, better known as…

Mexican Pipeline Delays To Impact U.S. Gas Flows

Mexican Pipeline Delays To Impact U.S. Gas Flows

The La Laguna-Aguascalientes (LL-AGC) pipeline…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Continues To Cut Oil Demand Growth Forecasts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 11, 2018, 1:30 PM CDT opec

OPEC has revised down its oil demand growth estimates for this year and next—a third downward revision in as many months—citing potential headwinds to global economic growth ranging from trade disputes to weakening finances in emerging markets and geopolitical challenges.

In its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report published on Thursday, OPEC revised down its global oil demand growth to 1.54 million bpd this year, down by 80,000 bpd from the estimate in the September report.

In last month’s report, the downward revisions from August were much smaller—by 20,000 bpd for global oil demand growth in both 2018 and 2019.

In its latest estimate, OPEC now sees global oil demand growth next year at 1.36 million bpd, down by around 50,000 bpd from last month’s assessment, to reflect expectations for lower economic growth for Turkey, Brazil, and Argentina. As a result, total world oil demand in 2019 is now expected to reach 100.15 million bpd. Oil demand growth will be mainly driven by India, followed by China and OECD America, OPEC said.

Among the reasons for reduced oil demand growth forecasts, the cartel cited potential headwinds for the world’s economic growth, with growth trends starting to diverge between and within regions.

“Global economic growth remains solid, but is facing potential headwinds. Following a period of relatively synchronized growth, the economic growth trends between, and within, major regions are increasingly diverging. While growth in the major OECD economies remains well supported, decelerating trends have become visible in some emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs),” OPEC said.

Related: Trump Threatens Iran’s Oil Clients

Monetary tightening by central banks, weakening financial situations in some emerging markets and developing economies, rising trade tensions, and ongoing geopolitical challenges in some parts of the world are challenges to the global growth trend, OPEC said.

“The forecast considers that there will be no further significant rises in trade tariffs in major economies and that the impact of current disputes will remain limited. Moreover, it considers that EMDCs’ market wobbles will remain contained,” the cartel noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Replaces Venezuelan Oil With Canadian Imports

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

 Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Trade War ‘Totally Stopped’ U.S. Crude Oil Shipments To China

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 Alt text

Can Oil Demand Really Peak Within 5 Years?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com