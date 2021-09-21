OPEC+ Boosts Compliance With Oil Production Cuts To 116%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 40 mins 70.51 +0.22 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.52 +0.60 +0.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.818 -0.167 -3.35%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.178 +0.019 +0.90%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.109 -0.006 -0.30%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 -0.48 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.34 -1.73 -2.43%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.109 -0.006 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.82 -0.92 -1.26%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.34 -0.78 -1.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.96 -0.57 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 73.28 -1.19 -1.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.22 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 -0.48 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 -0.48 -0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.56 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.09 -1.68 -2.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.14 -1.68 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.54 -1.68 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.24 -1.68 -2.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.99 -1.68 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 68.74 -1.68 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.74 -1.68 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 -1.75 -2.55%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.50 -1.75 -2.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 75.77 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.24 -1.68 -2.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.19 -0.31 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.19 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.75 -1.75 -2.55%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.41 -0.64 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 8 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 18 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 3 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 2 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 1 day Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 4 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Global Copper Output On The Rise As Prices Soar

China Back To Stockpiling Crude As Refinery Runs Hit 15-Month Low

China Back To Stockpiling Crude As Refinery Runs Hit 15-Month Low

China is estimated to have…

Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices

Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices

The explosion of natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC+ Boosts Compliance With Oil Production Cuts To 116%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 21, 2021, 10:30 AM CDT

The OPEC+ group of producers raised their compliance with the ongoing collective production cuts to 116 percent in August, up from 109 percent compliance in July, sources from the alliance told Reuters on Tuesday.

The OPEC cartel saw its crude oil production rise by 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August, data from secondary sources in the monthly report showed. Even at higher quotas, the 10 OPEC members part of the OPEC+ pact pumped less than estimated by tanker tracking surveys and less than the OPEC overall quota in the agreement. 

Total crude oil production from all 13 OPEC members averaged 26.76 million bpd in August, according to secondary sources OPEC cited in its closely watched Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) last week. The August production was 150,000 bpd higher than the July crude output, as the OPEC+ alliance returns more barrels to the market as per the latest deal reached in July. 

Despite the higher production, OPEC was actually pumping at some 10 percent below its overall quota for the 10 members bound by the OPEC+ pact in August, due to outages and technical difficulties in countries such as Nigeria and Angola, Bloomberg noted earlier this month.

According to estimates by TASS based on OPEC’s secondary sources data in the MOMR, the cartel complied with the pact at 121 percent in August, compared to a compliance rate of 115 percent in July. 

Russia, the largest producer of the non-OPEC group in the OPEC+ alliance, saw its crude oil and condensate production slightly drop to 10.43 million bpd in August from 10.46 million bpd in July, according to Reuters estimates based on Russian energy ministry data. There was no immediate explanation as to what caused Russian oil and condensate output to slip. Russia’s condensate production—estimated at around 800,000 bpd-900,000 bpd—is not subject to the OPEC+ deal, but Moscow doesn’t report separate figures for condensate and crude output.

In the first two weeks of September, however, Russia is estimated to have ramped up oil production, as per government data seen by Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Gulf Platform To Remain Shut Until Year-End After Ida Damage

Next Post

India’s Oil Imports Jump To Four-Month High In August

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting


Most Commented

Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com