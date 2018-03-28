Market Intelligence
OPEC Backs Very Long-Term Saudi-Russia Oil Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 28, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT

OPEC is looking to forge a “very long-term” cooperation with non-OPEC producers, the cartel’s Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday, lending further credence to the news that Saudi Arabia is working on an oil cooperation deal with Russia-led non-OPEC producers that could span two decades.

“We are looking for a very long-term cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries,” OPEC’s Barkindo said at an energy conference in Baghdad today.

Earlier this week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that OPEC and Russia were looking to solidify their cooperation on crude oil production for another decade or two.

Barkindo’s words of “very long-term cooperation” suggest that OPEC would welcome such a deal that would be unprecedented in the oil market.

In the current production cut deal—as well as in previous such joint efforts in the past—OPEC and Russia agreed to cooperate for a strict and usually short period of time, typically a year or two.

Analysts believe that OPEC would like very much support a possible unparalleled deal spanning up to 20 years, and that the Saudi-Russia ‘bromance’ will continue.

“I think it’s certainly something that OPEC would like very much … And I think the agreement that they struck — that is with OPEC and non-OPEC members — actually took them quite a large step towards that,” Colin Smith, an oil analyst with Panmure Gordon, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Related: OPEC Scrambles To Justify Output Cuts

Still, a deal in which Russia could become a de facto OPEC member “is a bit of a push at the moment,” Smith noted.

Russia sees no reason to join OPEC, but the need to continue the OPEC/non-OPEC cooperation in some form after the production cuts end is obvious, Russia’s first deputy minister of energy Aleksey Texler said earlier this month.

Commenting on the possible decades-long partnership, Stephen Brennock, an oil analyst at PVM Oil Associates, told CNBC in an email:

“While we wait to see if an unparalleled decades-long agreement between so many producers can be achieved, one thing seems certain — there is no expire date in sight for the Saudi-Russia romance.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com



