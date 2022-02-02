Novak: Russia To Resume Oil Output To 90% Of Pre-pandemic Level

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.86 -0.40 -0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 89.26 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.376 -0.125 -2.27%
Graph down Heating Oil 15 mins 2.767 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.609 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 90.08 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.46 -0.43 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 85.36 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.609 +0.001 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 88.42 +0.92 +1.05%
Graph up Murban 3 days 90.09 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 83.33 -1.11 -1.31%
Graph down Basra Light 65 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 91.66 -1.13 -1.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 90.08 -1.00 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 90.08 -1.00 -1.10%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 90.58 -0.78 -0.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.46 -0.43 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 73.54 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 75.35 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 87.20 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 88.60 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 85.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 88.20 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 82.80 +0.05 +0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 90.37 -0.94 -1.03%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +0.78 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.15 +0.05 +0.06%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.10 +0.05 +0.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 78.50 +36.00 +84.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.39 -0.70 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 30 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 7 hours Proof That Natural Gas is the Least Expensive Fuel in the World
  • 14 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 18 hours Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency
  • 6 hours Power Supply Summer Squeeze
  • 2 days Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say

Breaking News:

Novak: Russia To Resume Oil Output To 90% Of Pre-pandemic Level

Why Belarus Is Becoming A Headache For Biden

Why Belarus Is Becoming A Headache For Biden

Americans may have forgotten that…

Exxon Posts Strongest Earnings In Seven Years

Exxon Posts Strongest Earnings In Seven Years

ExxonMobil reported its strongest Q4…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Novak: Russia To Resume Oil Output To 90% Of Pre-pandemic Level

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 02, 2022, 3:30 PM CST

Russia will be able to resume its oil production to 90% of the levels it was producing prior to the pandemic, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired on Russian television on Wednesday.

Novak attributed Russia’s ability to ramp up its oil production to the decision made by OPEC+ earlier on Wednesday. That decision saw the group agree to ease production cuts by another 400,000 bpd.

“For Russia it means that in March it will be able to additionally increase by 100,000 barrels per day again. It will enable us to restore the level of reduced volume by 90%,” Novak said.

Russia took 2 million barrels per day offline in May of 2020 as part of the efforts to restore balance to the oil markets that were saturated with inventory, with prices dipping into negative territory.

Novak said that 1.8 million barrels per day of this will be restored as early as in March, adding that Russia’s compliance has been “close” to 100%, even in December.

The March output schedule shows that Russia will be able to produce 10.331 million barrels per day on average—equal to Saudi Arabia’s share.

OPEC+’s over compliance with the production cut deal has generated skepticism in the market over the group’s future production abilities and accuracy of spare capacity figures. In December, this compliance was at 122%--raising the question in a rather tight market whether OPEC+ can actually rise to meet demand if called upon.

The issue of spare capacity is significant for a tight market. Spare capacity figures are what determine the ability of producers to ramp up production in response to market demand. As OPEC+ continues to ramp up production—albeit slowly—it is also using up its ability to respond to future demand increases that are likely to follow the pandemic.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Seeks Help From Key Asian Importers To Send Gas To Europe

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale

Oil CEO's: $100 Crude Is Bad For U.S. Shale
Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather

Keystone Pipeline Shuts Down Amid Frigid Weather
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market


Most Commented

Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

The Biggest Challenge Facing Biden’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan

 Alt text

Strong Earthquakes Spell Trouble For America’s Oil Heartland
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com