Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 93.63 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 100.0 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 100.5 +3.01 +3.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.253 +0.060 +0.65%
Graph down Gasoline 33 mins 2.917 -0.016 -0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.02 +0.17 +0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.02 +0.17 +0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 98.72 -0.94 -0.94%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 91.64 +3.58 +4.07%
Chart Gasoline 33 mins 2.917 -0.016 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 55 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 55 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 55 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 267 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 55 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 55 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 55 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 98.72 -0.94 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 73.72 +3.34 +4.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 76.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 92.51 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 90.76 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 88.66 -0.08 -0.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 85.81 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 87.91 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 91.46 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 86.11 -0.08 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 96.02 +0.17 +0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 12 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 9 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 9 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.50 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 15 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 1 hour 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 5 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rise On Major Crude Inventory Draw

Green Hydrogen Is Gaining Traction Across The Globe

Green Hydrogen Is Gaining Traction Across The Globe

Green hydrogen is quickly emerging…

Europe Looks To Reduce Dependence On China’s Critical Minerals

Europe Looks To Reduce Dependence On China’s Critical Minerals

Europe is taking steps to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 23, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

Norway will continue to produce natural gas at the current high levels for the remainder of the decade, Norway's energy minister said on Tuesday.

To maintain that high level of natural gas production, the country has approved applications from operators to increase production from several gas fields, energy minister Terje Aasland told Reuters in an interview.

Norway is planning on producing 122 billion cubic meters of gas this year, according to May forecasts, up 8% from last year, with nat gas exports likely setting a new record this year. Norway's gas production could also set a new record this year.

Norway, which supplies the EU and UK with 20%-25% of their needed gas supplies, is expecting record natural gas sales via pipelines to Europe this year and has already overtaken Russia as the EU's biggest gas supplier.

The plans for increased production and exports come as Norway gains confidence in longer-term demand support as the EU looks to break away from Russia's natural gas supplies after the latter's invasion of Ukraine. It also comes as nat gas prices spiked in the EU as supplies are tight and this winter's supply outlook remains questionable.

But that doesn't mean Norway will introduce a windfall profits tax on its gas companies like some other countries.

"We are not having any discussions now about extra taxes. The additional revenue companies are potentially making now is forming the basis for future investments and the basis for the entire transformation of the energy sector," Aasland told Reuters.

Norway is expected to reap 100 billion euros this year from its oil and gas industry, but there have been some critics who suggest Norway should cap the price of its natural gas to Europe to aid Europe in its quest to steer clear of Russia's natural gas while not breaking the bank.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears

Next Post

Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months
China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery

China Claims First Offshore Shale Oil And Gas Discovery
Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs

Russia Says It Can't Help With Nord Stream Gas Turbine Repairs


Most Commented

Alt text

Today’s Energy Crisis Spells Disaster For The Global Economy

 Alt text

Renewables Falter As Texas Power Grid Sees Record Demand

 Alt text

What’s Really Happening With Gasoline Demand?

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com