Norway's Oil Industry Spends More On Exploration Than Expected

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.84 +0.11 +0.16%
Brent Crude 15 mins 75.54 +0.22 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 -0.004 -0.14%
Mars US 14 mins 68.63 -0.50 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 -1.50 -2.00%
Urals 17 hours 72.50 -0.90 -1.23%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Mexican Basket 5 days 62.99 -2.94 -4.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 -0.004 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 5 days 75.43 -1.30 -1.69%
Murban 5 days 78.28 -1.25 -1.57%
Iran Heavy 17 hours 69.24 -1.32 -1.87%
Basra Light 5 days 74.70 -2.24 -2.91%
Saharan Blend 17 hours 73.43 -1.53 -2.04%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Bonny Light 17 hours 75.48 -1.18 -1.54%
Girassol 17 hours 74.43 -1.23 -1.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 -1.50 -2.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.79 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.63 -3.58 -6.99%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.88 -2.83 -4.12%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.98 -2.83 -4.00%
Sweet Crude 2 days 57.73 -5.73 -9.03%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 -4.08 -6.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.63 -4.08 -6.72%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 60.13 -2.83 -4.49%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 65.38 -2.83 -4.15%
Central Alberta 2 days 58.63 -2.83 -4.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 77.42 -1.08 -1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 63.25 -1.00 -1.56%
Giddings 17 hours 57.00 -1.00 -1.72%
ANS West Coast 6 days 77.06 -1.09 -1.39%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 60.68 -1.15 -1.86%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 64.63 -1.15 -1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 63.18 -1.15 -1.79%
Kansas Common 5 days 58.25 -2.75 -4.51%
Buena Vista 5 days 75.14 -2.83 -3.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour Who is hacking my house?
  • 1 hour Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 4 hours Will Tesla's Fate Determine The Future Of The Electric Vehicle Dream?
  • 10 hours живые санкции: Russia’s Lukoil Posts 75% Profit Jump On Crude Strength
  • 7 hours Oil Falls As Investors Brace For Output Increases
  • 4 hours Saudi Arabia Ready to Start Pumping More Oil
  • 5 hours Pipeline Opposition Getting Ridiculous
  • 14 hours Oil Era Benefits vs Climate Change
  • 8 hours Poland as a breakpoint. Kremlin: Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland Would Harm European Security
  • 23 hours Elon Musk Goes Full Conspiracy Theorist, Blames Big Oil for Tesla's Negative Media Coverage
  • 10 hours Only 1/4 of Top Permian Producers Made Money in Q1 - Despite Higher Oil Prices
  • 4 hours Water-Based Battery Claims Exceptional Scalability
  • 1 day How Much Oil Could EVs Feasibly Displace by 2040?
  • 23 hours Solar Panels Toxic Waste
  • 22 hours Trump Oil
  • 15 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested

Breaking News:

Cuban Oil Refinery Flooded, Oil Spills Into Bay

The OPEC Deal Isn’t Dead Yet

The OPEC Deal Isn’t Dead Yet

The OPEC production cut deal…

Russia Just Won Big In The European Gas War

Russia Just Won Big In The European Gas War

Russia’s energy giant Gazprom just…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Norway's Oil Industry Spends More On Exploration Than Expected

By Irina Slav - May 29, 2018, 1:45 PM CDT Norway flag

Norway’s oil industry is putting more money into exploration than expected, the country’s industry regulator told Reuters. What’s more, investments are seen to continue rising next year and in 2020, the chief of the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate, Bente Nyland said.

This year, state major Equinor and other oil companies plan to drill 45 exploration and appraisal wells, versus an expected number of 35 and up from 34 drilled last year.

In early May, the Norwegian statistics authority SSB released the results of a survey that revealed oil companies plan higher spending on new exploration but lower investments in mature fields. For 2019, the Norwegian oil industry planned to spend US$4.01 billion (33.3 billion kroner) on new exploration activities, up from US$3.07 billion (25.5 billion kroner)

Earlier this month, Norway announced the latest oil licensing round in mature areas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, expanding this year’s predefined area by 103 blocks in the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea. Companies have until September 4, 2018, to bid, and the government aims to award the new production licenses in early 2019, the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum said in a statement.

New discoveries and their development are vital for Norway’s oil industry, which has seen a stable decline in production in recent years, not just because of lower oil prices but also because of a lack of many new discoveries.

Still, there are a couple of fields that should help the country sustain its production until about 2023. Johan Sverdrup, which is estimated to hold between 2.1 billion and 3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, is the biggest recent discovery in Norway, and is scheduled to start production in 2019. Johan Castberg, albeit smaller, will also contribute to the maintenance of production, with proven reserves of some 400-600 million barrels. Production there should start in 2022.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait To Discuss OPEC Plans On June 1

Next Post

Nigerian Oil Terminal Delays Add To Supply Concerns

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Crumbles As API Reports Large Crude Build

 Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

Crude Oil Draw Set To Improve Bullish Sentiment

 Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

Ex-Venezuela Oil Boss: PDVSA Is Collapsing

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Citi: U.S. To Become World’s Top Oil Exporter

 Alt text

The Real Reason Trump Killed The Iran Deal

 Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com